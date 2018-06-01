Subsequent QC’s Nick Corpuz Honored as 2018 HW Rising Star

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR), a leader in mortgage risk management and compliance services, today announced that Nicholas Corpuz, Vice President of MQMR servicing-focused sister firm Subsequent QC (SQC), has been honored by HousingWire magazine as a 2018 Rising Star. Corpuz was profiled in the June issue of HousingWire.



“This year’s Rising Stars list represents the only independent award for young professionals in the mortgage space,” said Jacob Gaffney, editor-in-chief of HousingWire. “It’s a comprehensive snapshot of who’s who in our business and the most impressive list to date.”

“Since joining SQC four years ago, Nicholas has played a critical role helping our clients manage their servicing risk through the development of our servicing QC platform de novo and the execution of our servicer and sub-servicer reviews,” said SQC President Michael Steer. “We’re very proud to have Nicholas on our team and congratulate him for being honored as a HousingWire Rising Star.”

Now 12 years into his mortgage career, Corpuz has developed a reputation as a subject matter expert in loan quality control and specializes in servicing compliance applications of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) regulatory oversight and federal lending industry legislation including the Truth In Lending Act (TILA), Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), Fair Lending Act and Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA). He is a graduate of the California Mortgage Bankers Association (CMBA) Future Leaders Program and a frequent panelist at mortgage banking conferences.

When asked by the publication what the best piece of advice he ever received is, Corpuz responded, “My mother, Carla Corpuz, was an underwriter for Fannie Mae. Early on in her career, her advice to me was, ‘Stick with it.’”

The HousingWire Rising Stars award program is now in its fifth year of recognizing mortgage professionals under the age of 40 who are demonstrated leaders shaping the future of the industry. Awardees come from all areas in the housing economy and are selected by the editors of HousingWire for exerting influence in their areas of expertise and contributing to the advancement of the mortgage industry.

“This year’s class of Rising Stars represents the best in young leadership within the mortgage finance arena,” said Caroline Basile, HousingWire’s Online Editor and member of the selection committee. “I’m impressed by the achievements of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing what each of them accomplishes in the mortgage and housing finance economy in the future.”

To view the complete list of 2018 HW Rising Stars, see the June issue of HousingWire or visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/43468-housingwires-class-of-2018-rising-stars.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.

About Subsequent QC, LLC (SQC):

SQC is a premier provider of servicing quality control (QC) and subservicer oversight audit solutions for mortgage lenders and servicers. With extensive experience in servicing QC and servicing operational due diligence, SQC is the partner of choice for bridging the gap between servicing compliance and risk.

About Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR):

MQMR bridges the gap between risk and compliance through its suite of risk-related services. Since its inception, MQMR has launched multiple products and services to assist lenders in navigating regulatory requirements, including providing mortgage compliance consulting throughout the origination process, conducting internal audit risk assessments and ongoing internal audit support, servicing QC and subservicing oversight to master servicers, and filling the void of meeting vendor management oversight requirements. With 2,000+ operational reviews of mortgage companies, subservicers, document custodians, and vendors annually, MQMR prides itself on being an industry leader in counterparty risk and compliance.

To learn more, visit http://www.mqmresearch.com/, http://subsequentqc.com/, and http://hqvendormanagement.com/.

