SUDC Foundation Celebrates Launch of UK Affiliate, SUDC UK

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., March 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its affiliate in the United Kingdom, SUDC UK. The SUDC Foundation, which is based in the United States, serves over 800 families in 18 countries who have experienced the unique challenges and unanswered questions that follow a sudden, unexpected and unexplained loss of a child.



SUDC UK will build upon the SUDC Foundation’s efforts in the U.K. to increase awareness of SUDC and raise funds for expanded research initiatives on one of the most under-recognized medical tragedies of our time.

Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) is a category of death in children over the age of one year which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation and autopsy. Most often, SUDC occurs in otherwise healthy children during sleep. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 400 children in the United States are lost annually to SUDC. It is most common in young children and is the fifth leading category of death among children ages of 1 to 4 years. Comparably, the Office of National Statistics for England and Wales states 42 children were lost to SUDC in 2016, of which 25 were aged 1-4 years.

“We are so excited to announce the launch of SUDC UK,” said Laura Gould Crandall, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the SUDC Foundation. “The SUDC Foundation is proud of its history of being the only worldwide organization devoted to supporting those who have been devastated by SUDC. SUDC UK will help us expand our outreach efforts to support more U.K. families and advocate for research that will further our understanding of SUDC and ways to prevent it.”

“Nikki, Helen and I are proud to announce the birth of SUDC UK, an affiliate to the SUDC Foundation and a U.K. charity whose sole purpose is to promote awareness, advocate for more research and build a connected and compassionate SUDC community,” said Camilla Gooden Co-Founder of SUDC UK. “SUDC UK is launched in memory of all our children and we hope we can make a difference by shining their light on SUDC. We are eternally thankful to the SUDC Foundation for supporting us on our journey to make this happen. We very much hope to see as many U.K. families as possible at our launch on 21st April.”

SUDC UK will enhance the SUDC Foundation’s efforts to support the needs of the SUDC community in the United Kingdom. While the SUDC Foundation will continue to provide bereavement support to SUDC families in the U.K., SUDC UK will spearhead a national public awareness campaign to raise awareness of SUDC in the U.K. as well as raise funds for expanded SUDC research initiatives. Through prior efforts, leadership of SUDC UK have raised over $228,000 (£184,500) in funding to support SUDC and bereaved families.

SUDC UK will celebrate its launch at an event on Saturday, April 21st at Chessington World of Adventures Resort supported by The Lullaby Trust. The event will honor families whose toddler or child died suddenly and unexpectedly as well as feature a presentation on the work of SUDC UK.

To learn more about SUDC and the SUDC Foundation, please visit https://sudc.org/.

To learn more about the SUDC UK, please visit: https://www.sudc.org/uk.

About the SUDC Foundation:

The SUDC Foundation is the only organization worldwide whose purpose is to promote awareness, advocate for research and support those affected by SUDC. The SUDC Foundation provides all services at no cost to families.

About SUDC UK:

SUDC UK is dedicated to increasing awareness of sudden unexpected deaths in childhood and funding crucial research to better understand and prevent these tragedies. Co-founded by three SUDC bereaved mothers in memory of all SUDC children, they hope to make a difference by shining a light on SUDC.

