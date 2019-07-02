Summer Camp for Mompreneurs

NEW YORK, N.Y., July 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nearly half of stay at home moms plan to network with other professionals to find new jobs, but unfortunately 1/3 of them don’t have contacts. More than 70% of working mothers and fathers say women are penalized professionally for starting families, and men aren’t. And almost three-quarters of moms — and more than 70% of women without children — say mothers are offered fewer opportunities to move up the ladder than childless women. Enter Mompreneur and Me.



Featured in Adweek and Entrepreneur, at Mompreneur and Me events groups of working moms and their children (dads are welcome too!) and social media mom influencers network and have fun- from bowling to mommy and me cooking classes. For the first hour moms participate in an activity with their child, and for the second hour they network with one another and work on professional development activities: from handling office politics to advocating for oneself in corporate settings.

The women love Mompreneur and Me events because unlike conferences and other meetups, thanks to corporate sponsorship they do not need to pay to attend or travel outside their city. Mompreneur and Me events come to their city. The moms also have access to quality childcare while on site, so they can network guilt-free.

Upcoming Dates: July 14 – Brooklyn (for a video from past events, click here: https://mompreneurandme.com/join-us/).

If you’re interested in covering this or attending the July 14 event, please email Christine. She can discuss the national events and/or:

What professional development skills are most requested by mom attendees.

Why mom influencers are a critical component to the success of the events, and

Some of the global brands who support the event, like McDonald’s, and why they’re committing to working moms through the events.

More information: https://mompreneurandme.com/

About Christine Michel Carter:

As a writer, speaker and consultant Christine works with advertising agencies, research firms and companies to ensure they’re at the forefront of the minds of Black female and millennial mom consumers. Christine is also the best-selling author of “Can Mommy Go To Work?,” a children’s book for working moms. She has been featured in, and guest contributed to several global digital publications, including TIME, The New York Times, Harper’s BAZAAR, Parents, Health, Ebony and Women’s Health.

Christine regularly contributes to Forbes covering millennial moms in the workplace, diverse professionals and under 30 professionals and has interviewed a number of celebrity moms, including Tamera Mowry, Kristin Cavallari, and La La Anthony. As an advocate for mothers and Black women, Christine has also helped Senator Kamala Harris promote the Maternal Care Access and Reducing Emergencies (CARE) Act and Black Maternal Health Week. Learn more: https://christinemichelcarter.com/

About Elizabeth Scherle and Influenster:

Elizabeth Scherle is Co-Founder and President of Influenster, the leading product discovery and ratings and reviews platform, a digital destination where millions of consumers research and review products, and where brands can connect with these highly-engaged, empowered shoppers. With a community of more than 5.7 million members, Influenster boasts 36 million reviews and is growing by 1 million member reviews monthly, making it second only to Amazon in total product review count.

As a female executive in the technology field, where women are still underrepresented, Scherle is passionate about helping other women grow and ultimately succeed. With that aim, three years ago Influenster introduced an annual Women in STEM scholarship program, awarding five deserving recipients $1K grants to further their studies and research. The application pool was so large in Spring 2019 that Influenster plans to grow this effort into a twice-a-year program. Learn more: https://www.influenster.com/

About Kidville Carroll Gardens:

Kidville Carroll Gardens is a children’s enrichment center located in Brooklyn, offering classes for children ages 0-5, in categories including dance, music, enrichment, gym and art. Kidville offers Summer Camp and a Preschool alternative programs for children 2 and 3 years of age, as well as hosting epic Birthday Parties. Sign up for your free trial class today! Learn more: https://kidville.com/carrollgardens/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/AW7Cy4iHWug

