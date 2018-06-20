SUMMER FACILITY PROJECTS ARE NOW UNDERWAY

All of our schools are busy with updates and annual deep cleaning.

Although classes are not currently in sessions, our schools are bustling with important summer work as we prepare for the return of students in August. Our custodial and maintenenace staff is working hard to deep clean all of the buildings and maintain our school facilities, exciting new investments are currently underway at the Middle School and LT Ball, and the stadium at City Park has a brand new look with the installation of a turf field. Learn more about the summer facility projects and view images of the progress...