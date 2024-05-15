Summer Safety Tips for Your Furry Friends

Summer is a time for fun, sun, and spending quality time outdoors with our furry companions. However, as the temperatures rise, so do the potential risks to our pets. Keeping them safe during the hot months is crucial for their well-being and happiness. Whether you’re planning a beach day, an afternoon hike, or simply relaxing in your backyard, these summer safety tips will help ensure your pets enjoy the season just as much as you do.

1. Never Leave Your Pet in the Car

Even on a mildly warm day, the temperature inside a parked car can skyrocket within minutes, leading to dangerous conditions for any pet left inside. Always keep your pets with you and never leave them unattended in a vehicle.

2. Keep Them Hydrated and Cool

Ensure your pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times. Dehydration can happen quickly in the summer heat. If you’re spending time outdoors, consider bringing a portable water dish for your pet. Additionally, provide them with a cool, shaded area to rest, away from direct sunlight.

3. Beware of Hot Pavements

Your pet’s paws can be very sensitive to hot surfaces. Pavements, asphalt, and even sand can become scorching hot and may burn their paws. Try to walk your pet in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler, or use protective paw wear.

4. Protect Against Parasites

Summer is prime time for fleas, ticks, and heartworms. These parasites can pose serious health risks to your pets. Talk to your veterinarian about preventative measures and check your pets regularly for any signs of infestation.

5. Keep Up with Grooming

Regular grooming can help prevent overheating. Brushing your pet more frequently can remove excess fur and help keep them cooler. However, before considering shaving your pet’s fur, consult with a professional groomer or veterinarian, as a pet’s coat also provides protection from the sun.

6. Watch Out for Toxic Plants and Foods

Summer barbecues and outdoor plants can pose risks to curious pets. Many common foods and plants are toxic to animals. Keep your pets away from toxic substances and consult with a professional on which plants and foods to avoid.

7. Water Safety is a Must in Summer

Not all pets are natural swimmers, so keep a close eye on your pet around pools, rivers, and beaches. Consider a pet life vest for extra summer safety, especially if boating or swimming in deep water.

8. Know the Signs of Overheating

Pets can suffer from heatstroke just like humans. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, drooling, weakness, or even collapse. If you notice any of these signs, move your pet to a cooler area immediately and consult a veterinarian.

9. Secure Your Windows

Many pet owners open their windows during the summer, but ensure that all windows are securely screened. This prevents adventurous pets from falling out and getting injured.

10. Keep a Routine Vet Check-up

Summer is a good time to schedule a check-up with your veterinarian. They can provide additional tips for keeping your pet healthy and safe during the summer, and ensure your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations and parasite prevention.

Summer should be enjoyable for you and your pets. By following these safety tips, you can ensure your furry friends stay happy and healthy throughout the warmer months. And remember, whether it’s routine care, grooming, or any other pet need, our team at Tipp City Veterinary Hospital or Tipp to Tail Pet Resort Spa is here to support you and your pets.

Don’t wait until it’s too late to think about your pet’s summer safety. Visit Tipp City Veterinary Hospital or Tipp to Tail Pet Resort for all your pet’s needs. Our dedicated team of professionals is ready to provide your furry friends with the care and attention they deserve. Stay safe and enjoy the summer with your beloved pets by your side!

The post Summer Safety Tips for Your Furry Friends appeared first on Tipp City Veterinary Hospital.