Summer Program Offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services

Tipp Monroe Community Services offered a summer program called Vacation at the Park, designed to get children ages four to nine active, learn new skills, be creative, make new friends, and encourage independence by taking on new challenges. Special guests and counselors led children through six weeks of themed week-long programs at the Tipp City Park Round House from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Through their public education programs, different organizations visited to guide the children through crafts, games, and activities related to the week's theme. Sharyn Ham, Challenge Island STEM Program; Brukner; Ranger Vic; Linda Raterman, Miami Soil and Water Conservation District; and Vicky Kinsley-Henry, Miami Co. Health Dept. Wendy Torrence from the Tipp City Public Library read to the children, and the Tipp City Fire Department brought a fire truck filled with water to spray the children during the Splashtacular weeks. Thrivent - Main Street Financial-Matt Buehrer donated pizza and drinks for parents and children to enjoy each Friday.

This year’s themes included Wildlife Encounters, Dino Explorers, The World of Cartoon Characters, Dr. Chaos is Back, and two weeks of the popular Splashtacular.

Participants made themed crafts, colored and played water games, and completed STEM activities related to the week's theme. They listened to stories and played water games.

Monroe Federal, Thrivent Action Teams, and Main Street Financial-Thrivent-Matt Buehrer sponsored this year's Summer Vacation at the Park.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS, call 937-667-8631 or visit our website: tmcomservices.org.