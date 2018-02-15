SunBug Solar Becomes a Certified B Corporation

ARLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SunBug Solar, a local solar installer in Arlington, Mass. is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation. In so doing, SunBug joins the global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Corps are important because they inspire all businesses to compete not only to be the best in the world, but to be the best for the world.



Andrea Mitter-Burke, Director of Operations and Co-Owner at SunBug, is passionate about the mission and ramifications of becoming a B Corp. “I appreciate the holistic approach that is required to become a B Corp. The process helped us re-examine all realms of our business, from the work environment to civic engagement to environmental impact. We had to evaluate our habits, our goals, our inspirations – both the good and the bad – and realign and shape them. That’s a good thing for any organization to do regularly, but the B Corp process provided a structure for us to do it thoroughly and thoughtfully.”

Mike Ozog, a System Designer and Co-Owner at SunBug, was part of the team that worked through the demanding B Corp Certification process. “To get certified as a B Corp, you must exceed stringent social and environmental standards. As a solar integrator, the core work we do every day has a very direct and positive impact on the environment. We take it a step further through various initiatives; we set high standards regarding employee satisfaction and community involvement.

“We have over 15 employee co-owners, which we intend to continue increasing. We implemented policies to encourage employees to volunteer in our community and direct what charities SunBug donates to annually. Those are just a few of the many positive practices that helped us to get certified. With this framework in place, our goal now is to increase our impact every year.”

Certified B Corporations meet higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. It’s like Fair Trade certification but for the whole business, not just a bag of coffee (or USDA Organic certification, but not just for a carton of milk; or LEED certification, but not just for a building).

The performance standards B Corps meet are comprehensive, transparent and verified.

Unlike traditional corporations, Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions not only on their shareholders, but also on their stakeholders (e.g., workers, suppliers, community, consumers, and the environment).

About SunBug Solar:

SunBug Solar creates positive environmental and social impact by exemplifying their core values of responsiveness, resourcefulness, and reliability with their customers, within their industry, and among their teammates. Founded in 2009, SunBug has installed over a thousand solar systems across Massachusetts, from Great Barrington to Cape Cod.

The company designs and builds all types of solar systems, ranging in size from 1kW to over 1MW, including residential, commercial, carports, and ground-mounts. Their integrated approach—from initial education through consultative design to quality installation and ongoing support—has earned SunBug the highest reputation for customer service, and a host of satisfied residential and commercial customers.

For more information, please visit http://sunbugsolar.com/.

About B Corporations:

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. B Lab drives this systemic change by:

Building a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability; Promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society and to help high impact businesses be built to last; Helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors, and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact — and the impact of the businesses with whom they work — with as much rigor as their profits; Inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling story-telling by B the Change Media.

For more information, visit: www.bcorporation.net, www.bimpactassessment.net, www.b-analytics.net and www.benefitcorp.net.

