SunRa Solar Staying Ahead with Battery Storage for Massachusetts

FORESTDALE, Mass., June 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SunRa Solar, Inc. adds battery storage as an option for new solar energy system installations and as a retrofit for existing systems. The company is responding to the needs of Massachusetts homeowners to overcome reliability concerns.



Energy Storage Growing in Massachusetts

Energy storage is becoming the next clean energy associated growth market. That is because storing electricity for later use benefits every aspect of the power supply networks. It isn’t simply limited to shifting the use of generated solar power to a later time when solar energy generation is low.

In Massachusetts, both power utilities and energy regulators recognize the need for technologies to improve electricity supply reliability and longer-term network resilience. For this reason, the Bay State has become the first in the nation to make battery storage eligible for new energy efficiency incentives in addition to existing solar incentives through the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Energy Program (SMART).

Utilities Expanding Use of Battery Storage

A utility serving Cape Cod and the Islands launched battery storage projects to serve connected customers in the case of temporary outages. The 25 MW project near Provincetown is designed to provide up to 10 hours of power in the winter and 3 hours during the busy summer season. On Martha’s Vineyard, a smaller project will target similar goals of providing power for portions of a day when needed.

Personal Energy Storage Solutions

SunRa Solar finds that some homeowners desire the same power security, while perhaps not having access to ongoing community battery storage programs like these. With the goal of offering superior and dependable options, the company has teamed up with battery storage suppliers like sonnen, a pioneer of intelligent energy storage around the world. With over 40,000 installed storage systems, the Germany based company has nearly a decade of experience in building the most effective and reliable systems available today.

As many local ratepayers know, weather events can uniquely disrupt the electricity supply on the Cape, and even coastal and inland communities in eastern Massachusetts. For homeowners who value it, there are now robust, clean energy solutions. They tie a new or existing solar energy system with battery storage. Designs accommodate keeping entire homes powered for short periods of time or essential services for longer periods of time.

About sonnen

With over 40,000 systems installed since 2010, sonnen is pioneering intelligent energy storage around the world. Born of German engineering and American ingenuity, the sonnen solution is a unique innovation in energy storage that allows you to safely and intelligently power your energy efficient home, day and night. Learn more about sonnen energy storage offerings at https://sonnenusa.com/en/.

About SunRa Solar

The SunRa Solar team has helped over 700 Massachusetts homes go solar and enjoy significant savings with much less dependence on the utility market. With a strict focus on Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, the company can quickly assess, design, install, and commission projects for most homeowners in this part of the Bay State.

Visit https://sunrasolar.com/ to learn more about solar energy technology and the services the company offers.

