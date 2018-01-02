Supreme Lending Branch Partners with May We Give for Love

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 2, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Supreme Lending, a nationwide lender, has announced that its San Diego, California branch has partnered with May We Give for Love, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that provides financial contributions and volunteer support to several local charitable causes.



May We Give for Love was started by Supreme Lending loan officer May Nguyen (NMLS # 1058274), who works out of Supreme Lending’s San Diego branch. Since the organization was founded earlier this year, it has raised upwards of $12,000 through events such as charity balls, bowling tournaments and golf tournaments.

May We Give for Love has donated to Corazon de Vida, a nonprofit organization providing support for orphaned and abandoned children in Baja California, Mexico; Friends of Downtown, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to San Diego City College students and donates holiday gift bags for homebound senior citizens; and Rancho de los Niños, an orphanage in Baja California, Mexico. Its board takes regular trips to the orphanages it supports and encourages volunteers to get involved by visiting the facilities.

“We wouldn’t be able to accomplish what we have if it wasn’t for companies like Supreme sponsoring our events and supporting our mission,” said Nguyen. “I work at Supreme because the company embodies teamwork, accountability and support in everything they do from their charitable contributions to their business practices.”

Nguyen has been in the mortgage industry for 12 years, three of which have been with Supreme Lending. She assists first time, FHA and veteran homeowners with the full range of mortgage products, and has established a niche in condominium financing in downtown San Diego.

“Purchasing a condo in downtown San Diego can be extremely difficult for getting a mortgage – a lot of deals fall through because loan officers can’t get past the red tape due to defect litigation, which effects 50 to 60 percent of condo products in downtown,” said Nguyen. “I’ve been able to close these deals because I am used to doing what others think you can’t. That’s what we do through May We Give for Love. We see the change we want to make and we find a way to do it.”

About Supreme Lending:

Established by founder Scott Everett in 1999, Supreme Lending is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in 50 states with branches throughout the U.S, adding more branches each month. The growing company employs hundreds of employees and has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work” by American City Business Journals for the past five years. Supreme Lending has established relationships with all major investors, is a Fannie Mae seller/servicer, and offers a full range of mortgage programs, including conforming and non-conforming loans and FHA/VA loans. The corporate culture is based on a customer-comes-first approach, which helps homebuyers realize their dreams of homeownership.

Supreme Lending has been recognized for five consecutive years as an Inc. 500/5000 company and in 2013, 2014 and 2015, was named one of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine. Supreme Lending is a licensed mortgage lender, and branch 741 (Branch NMLS 1455391) is licensed in California (California Residential Mortgage Lending Act License 4130655).

For further information, please visit http://www.supremelending.com/ or call (888) 392-0250.

EVERETT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A SUPREME LENDING NMLS ID #2129 (www.nmlsconsumeracces.org).

