Supreme Lending’s Trey Horton Supports Alabama Communities Through Mortgage Loans and Charitable Contributions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 31, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Trey Horton (NMLS # 208824), a loan officer with Supreme Lending’s Birmingham, Alabama branch, is using his knowledge and experience with purchase mortgage loan products including renovation home loans, to help rebuild communities in Alabama. Horton, who is a board member with Grace Klein Community, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing relief to the poor, the distressed and the underprivileged, has volunteered for the organization for over three years.



“The best part of transacting renovation loans is the difference you make, not only in borrowers’ lives, but also in the lives of everyone who lives in their communities,” said Horton. “You can truly rebuild and elevate communities one home at a time.”

Horton has been in the housing industry for 33 years. He has knowledge of the full range of conventional, nonconventional and jumbo mortgage products, including extensive experience with renovation loans such as Fannie Mae’s HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage and FHA’s 203(k) loan program.

Supreme Lending, a nationwide mortgage lender that actively supports the communities it serves, recently became a corporate sponsor of the Grace Klein Community.

“At Supreme, we want to always remember that our business impacts the lives of the individuals, families and communities we serve,” said Scott Everett, president of Supreme Lending. “We see that as a responsibility. You can see it in actions from loan officers like Trey, to the fundraising and volunteer efforts we do in the corporate office, our company is about making a difference.”

“Renovation loans are different from traditional mortgages. They can be prone to delays and other challenges that can be frustrating for borrowers in the hands of an inexperienced loan originator,” said Horton. “Supreme has one of the best—if not the best—renovation programs in the industry. My borrowers get smooth easy transactions, I get satisfied clients and the communities get stronger, healthier homes. It’s a perfect match.”

About Supreme Lending:

Established by founder Scott Everett in 1999, Supreme Lending is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in 50 states with branches throughout the U.S, adding more branches each month. The growing company employs hundreds of employees and has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work” by American City Business Journals for the past five years. Supreme Lending has established relationships with all major investors, is a Fannie Mae seller/servicer, and offers a full range of mortgage programs, including conforming and non-conforming loans and FHA/VA loans.

The corporate culture is based on a customer-comes-first approach, which helps homebuyers realize their dreams of homeownership. Supreme Lending has been recognized for five consecutive years as an Inc. 500/5000 company and in 2013, 2014 and 2015, was named one of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Supreme Lending is a licensed mortgage lender, and branch 574 is licensed in Alabama and Tennessee (Alabama Consumer Credit License 21269. Tennessee Mortgage License 109458.).

For further information, please visit http://www.supremelending.com/ or call (888) 392-0250.

EVERETT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A SUPREME LENDING NMLS ID #2129 (www.nmlsconsumeracces.org).

News Source: Supreme Lending

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/supreme-lendings-trey-horton-supports-alabama-communities-through-mortgage-loans-and-charitable-contributions/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.