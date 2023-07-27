Looking for something different for dinner tonight? Check out some of the great sushi options here in Miami County!
12 S Dorset Rd. Troy, OH 45373
Megumi offers a wide selection of hibachi, ramen, and sushi. Enjoy their variety of fresh unique sushi options.
Mikado Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse- Piqua
1574 Covington Ave. Piqua, OH 45356
Mikado offers a wide variety of Japanese dishes from habachi, dumplings, sushi, and more! Enjoy both regular and hand rolls of your favorite sushi today!
2303 W Main St. Troy, OH 45373
This contemporary casual Japanese restaurant offers both a habachi style cooking experience and a central sushi bar.
Fridas Mexican Kitchen- Tipp City
965 W Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371
You might not expect sushi from a Mexican restaurant, but Fridas offers a selection of sushi and seafood options to satisfy everyone in your party.
For more information and great dinner ideas click HERE!
Interested in receiving one of our 2023-2024 Visitor Guides?
Request one here: Get your Guide!
Want a digital copy?
Take a look here: 2023-2024 Miami County Visitor Guide
The post Sushi in Miami County appeared first on Home Grown Great.