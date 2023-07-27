Looking for something different for dinner tonight? Check out some of the great sushi options here in Miami County!

Megumi Hibachi- Troy

12 S Dorset Rd. Troy, OH 45373



Megumi offers a wide selection of hibachi, ramen, and sushi. Enjoy their variety of fresh unique sushi options.

Mikado Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse- Piqua

1574 Covington Ave. Piqua, OH 45356



Mikado offers a wide variety of Japanese dishes from habachi, dumplings, sushi, and more! Enjoy both regular and hand rolls of your favorite sushi today!

Sakai Japanese Bistro- Troy

2303 W Main St. Troy, OH 45373



This contemporary casual Japanese restaurant offers both a habachi style cooking experience and a central sushi bar.

Fridas Mexican Kitchen- Tipp City

965 W Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371

You might not expect sushi from a Mexican restaurant, but Fridas offers a selection of sushi and seafood options to satisfy everyone in your party.

