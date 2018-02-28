Suzannah Gill of EPIC to Present on Millennial Brokers at Employee Benefit Adviser’s Workplace Benefits

ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that EPIC Benefits Strategy Consultant Suzannah Gill will present at the Employee Benefit Adviser’s Workplace Benefits Renaissance on March 1, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, N.J.



Gill will present on a panel on “How Millennial Brokers are Reshaping the Business” alongside John Sbrocco, healthcare strategist and principal at Questige. The panel will be moderated by Employee Benefit Adviser’s Editor-in-Chief and Conference Chair Elizabeth Galentine.

Workplace Benefits Renaissance provides attendees the opportunity to learn the latest trends and proven strategies from a peer-led program that includes some of the industry’s top producers. Attendees will also make new connections with a valuable network and bring back innovative, actionable ideas that can be applied to their own practice. The event leverages its vast networks and expertise of Employee Benefit Adviser, Employee Benefit News and the Workplace Benefits Association, to bring an unparalleled learning opportunity.

Click here to see the full agenda: https://www.employeebenefitadviser.com/conference/renaissance-2018/agenda

About Suzannah Gill, benefits strategy consultant:

As part of EPIC’s employee benefits consulting team in Atlanta, benefits strategy consultant Suzannah Gill brings a broad spectrum of experience to EPIC. She was previously a senior associate and benefits consultant for a large Atlanta benefits consulting firm with a focus on strategic management and business development. Prior to that, Gill provided strategic benefits expertise to her clients as an ERISA attorney at a prominent Atlanta law firm, representing clients in both Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation matters.

Gill is a responsive and results-oriented benefits advisor, helping her clients understand and navigate the complexities of employee benefits, so they can focus on managing and growing their businesses. Additionally, her skill set further expands EPIC’s legal expertise in employee benefits.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Management with Marketing Certification, highest honor, from Georgia Tech and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

