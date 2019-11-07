FOLKSTON, Ga., Nov. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SwampFire Backwoods Bistro™, south Georgia’s sizzling new culinary experience, announces its ribbon cutting and opens its doors for the finest in regional dining on Friday, Nov. 18.



SwampFire Backwoods Bistro™ is on the grounds of Newell Lodge and Resort at the Okefenokee Swamp, 661 Ozzie Rowell Road (formerly Firehouse Road).

The bistro offers an intimate, rustic setting with an elegant ambiance, with seating framed by views of the 300-year-old oak grove for which the lodge is known.

“SwampFire is a natural phenomenon in this region, talked about by old swampers in lore and legend,” says Kay Carter, proprietor. “We felt the name conveyed the sizzle that fine, casual dining should have when describing the best fare our region has to offer.”

Following a 5:15 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, the SwampFire Backwoods Bistro™ will welcome diners beginning at 5:30 p.m. Then, the restaurant will serve a freshly prepared “steak and shrimp” menu every Friday and Saturday night weekly from 5:30-9 p.m.

Reservations are recommended. Seating is limited.

The SwampFire Backwoods Bistro menu is distinguished by its singular emphasis on locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, Carter family recipes, and an array of homemade desserts.

These delicacies provide the foil for a mouth-watering steak and shrimp culinary masterpiece prepared differently each week. Opening weekend choices include Horsestamp She-crab poppers, grilled steaks, shrimp cocktail, and home-made Coca-Cola™ Cake, with complementary sides and options.

“We consciously chose to preference quality and freshness over sameness,” says Carter. “If you’re looking for box store fare, you won’t find it here.”

The shrimp is so fresh, guests will want to slap their faces, the website boasts.

“We believe our diners will appreciate our efforts to source quality ingredients, including Newell Lodge Reserve™ cuts of 100% Angus beef, as well as fresh south Atlantic shrimp and seafood purchased from regional boats,” Carter says.

Diners will appreciate the addition of Chef Rhnea to the SwampFire Backwoods Bistro kitchen. Formerly a chef’s assistant at White Oak Plantation where she served an array of celebrities – including an American president – Chef Rhnea elevates regional cuisine to a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“We feel inspired to create and serve dishes here you won’t find anywhere else,” says Carter.

SwampFire Backwoods Bistro™ is on the grounds of Newell Lodge and Resort, a multi-award-winning Air BNB Superhost, 661 Ozzie Rowell Road. The bistro ribbon cutting ceremony will be Nov. 18 at 5:15 p.m.; seating for steak and shrimp dining will begin at 5:30 p.m. For reservations and weekly menus, call (912) 390-9454.

Learn more about SwampFire Backwoods Bistro and Newell Lodge at: https://newelllodgeandresort.com/bistro/

News Source: SwampFire Backwoods Bistro

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/swampfire-backwoods-bistro-debuts-steak-and-shrimp-menus-for-weekend-dining-friday-nov-18/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.