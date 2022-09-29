Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!

Grandpa Joe’s- Troy



Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.

This & That’s Candy on Main- Piqua

Find all your favorites at This & That’s Candy On Main! This local candy shop in Downtown Piqua offers a variety of retro candy, toys, and flavored sodas.

Winans

Winans Chocolates and Coffee has been a staple of Miami County for generations. Stop in for a treat at one of their Piqua or Troy Locations including their Factory in Downtown Piqua!

Rad Candy Company

Coming VERY soon to Downtown Tipp City, Rad Candy Company! Another great addition to the sweet spots in Miami County.

