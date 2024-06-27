Saturday, June 29, 2024
Sweets & Spirits Trail: Christmas in July SALE!

Christmas in July Sweets & Spirits Trail SALE!

Summer is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with an adventure along the Sweets & Spirits Trail?  With over 20 stops, this trail is a “must-do” for those with a sweet tooth and a thirst for exquisite beverages. And now, there’s even more reason to embark on this delicious journey—an exclusive sale that promises to make your experience even sweeter!

For the ENTIRE month of July, all prizes are 30% off!!

To earn a Tier 1 Prize – Only 245 Points are needed.

To earn a Tier 2 Prize – Only 490 Points are needed.

To earn a Tier 3 Prize – Only 770 Points are needed.

Get started on the trail today!
Sweets & Spirits Tour Info & Sign Up

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to savor the best sweets and spirits while enjoying great savings. The Sweets & Spirits Trail sale celebrates flavor, craftsmanship, and community. Get ready to taste, sip, and save!

Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureauhttps://homegrowngreat.com

