For over twenty years, my aunt has commuted about 80 miles one way to work each day. From West Milton to Columbus, she has faithfully made the drive, with a few speeding tickets along the way. What seems crazy to most, is just part of my aunt’s daily routine.

Over the last few weeks my family has been driving the same route, from West Milton to The Ohio State Fair to show poultry and lambs. However, for us, the drive looks completely different. My daughters pack pillows, blankets, drinks, snacks, and books. To make the drive, for them, it is quite the voyage. They often read, enjoy a snack, and catch a nap on the drive to the fairgrounds. During the hour, or so trek, I often hear, “how much longer?”

Different purposes for the commute, but the same distance, looks entirely different for us than it does my aunt. To her, all of the things my daughters pack may seem unnecessary. To us, her daily drive seems just plain wild. Everyone is on a different journey for a variety of reasons. We don’t know the needs and requirements of others. While somethings appear outrageous or silly to one, they might be important to someone else. It’s not our place to judge how someone else travels, or what they might need along the way.

Coming alongside one another on their individual journey is the healthiest way to root one another on with grace and compassion. No matter what someone else’s road trip looks like, travel with understanding. “Run the road God called you to travel.” Ephesians 4.

