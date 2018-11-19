Tandis Nili Joins Frenkel and Company – an EPIC Company as Global Services Division Leader

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Frenkel & Company – an EPIC Company announced today that risk management and insurance professional Tandis Nili has joined the firm’s operations in New York as Senior Vice President and leader of the Global Services Division. Nili is based in Frenkel’s New York, NY office at 350 Hudson Street and reports to John F. Kelly, President and CEO of Frenkel & Company.



In her new role, Nili is responsible for leading the integration of EPIC and Frenkel capabilities and resources related to designing, implementing and managing global risk management strategies and solutions for large clients with international footprints.

Prior to joining Frenkel, Nili served as a Director of the Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) Division at Aon, and earlier as Vice President in the National Casualty Brokerage Group, working on complex liability programs for various high profile clients worldwide. Nili also served as a member of Aon’s Casualty Coverage Consultation, Advocacy and Claims Resolution Practice, advocating for clients in General and Products Liability as well as Umbrella and Excess Liability program and coverage disputes.

Recognized twice as an insurance industry “Power Broker” by Risk and Insurance Magazine, Nili has counseled numerous clients on liability coverage and business and regulatory issues, as well as assisting them in choosing and implementing appropriate risk management strategies.

“We are excited to further expand and enhance our operations in the greater New York City area and across the Northeast with Tandis’ addition,” said John F. Kelly. “She is highly regarded for her professional knowledge; for building strong, positive relationships; and for providing exceptional service to her clients. Tandis will be a terrific addition as we continue to deepen and strengthen our exceptional team both regionally and across the country.”

Academically, Nili attended Boston University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and International Management. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor Degree from New York Law School. Professionally, Nili holds the Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.

Tandis Nili can be reached by email at tnili@frenkel.com and by phone at 212.488.1882.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has nearly 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 40,000 clients

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

Tandis Nili has joined Frenkel & Company – an EPIC Company operations in New York as a Senior Vice President.

