TARZANA, Calif., April 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial solutions company, Tapcheck, has announced its latest partnership with PRO Resources – a multi-state Professional Employer Group with over 30 years of experience.



PRO Resources is always searching for innovative ways to evolve its service offerings and add value to its employer groups. Mike Brodsho, CEO, of PRO Resources, says, “Tapcheck’s benefit was appealing to us because it’s highly impactful for employees, it does not increase the employer’s cost, it’s easily deployable across multiple states, and it seamlessly integrates with our core HR and Payroll software.”

Tapcheck works with professional employer groups and payroll providers across the country to bring employees immediate access to their earned wages. Once a business enrolls with Tapcheck and shares its payroll/time tracking information, employees can sign up to request earnings through the Tapcheck mobile app. Access to on-demand wages offers employees more financial flexibility, which is designed to particularly help the many American Workers (78%) who live paycheck to paycheck.

“Tapcheck gives employees the freedom to pay bills on time, avoid non-sufficient funds fees, reduce the need for high-interest payday loans, and access money between paydays,” says Susie Kendall, President at Tapcheck.

Together, the partnership between the Tapcheck and PRO Resources will bring this financial wellness benefit to more employers and employees across the multiple U.S. states PRO Resources operates in. The aim is to help employers attract more job seekers, improve employee retention, and create a happier workforce while giving employees more financial flexibility to improve their overall state of wellness

“The world is always changing and we believe bringing continuous development is key to serving our customers,” says Susie Kendall of Tapcheck.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck, established in 2018, is the provider of a financial wellness benefit that grants employees early wage access through a digital platform. The service enables greater financial flexibility for employees while offering employers a no-cost benefit to improve productivity, enrich company culture and drive employee retention. Learn more: https://www.tapcheck.com/

About PRO Resources Inc.

PRO Resources Corporation is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), established in 1991, that designs and implements human resource solutions for clients in small and mid-sized markets.

We work shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients to develop creative solutions that increase productivity, improve the focus on core operations and maximize the return on their human capital investment.

