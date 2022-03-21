TIPP CITY, OH (March 21, 2022) – The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 7th Taste of Tipp & Business Expo on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Ginghamsburg’s The Avenue located at 6759 South County Road 25A Tipp City. The event is presented by Park National Bank and Premier Health – UVMC.

The Taste of Tipp is open to the general public and provides an opportunity for networking and learning about the variety of businesses that serve our community. This year the event will have a $5 cash admission for the general public which includes a chance to win door prizes.

During the evening, delicious complimentary food samples will be available from the following area restaurants and businesses:

Chick-fil-A – Troy

Coldwater Café

Frida’s Mexican Kitchen

Grounds For Pleasure

Hickory River Smokehouse

Kona Ice

Mrs. B’s Catering

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen

Sam & Ethel’s

StoryPoint of Troy

Additionally, over 50 local business and non-profit exhibitors will be sharing information about their goods and services with the community. Now more than ever, it is important to know our local businesses so we can continue to support our neighbors. This is a great way to get connected within our community. Business exhibitor space is sold out.

Visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/TippCityChamber or our website www.tippcitychamber.org for additional information on this exciting event.

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsors — Park National Bank and Premier Health – UVMC.

Lead Sponsors — MetroNet and StoryPoint of Troy.

Patron Sponsors — ArcPoint Labs of Tipp City, Ginghamsburg Church, Hinkle & Van Dine Roofing, Mauk Cabinets By Design, Monroe Federal Bank, Randall Residence, RE/MAX Alliance – Amlin Advantage, SpringMeade Health Center, Tippecanoe Gazette.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in our community. For additional information on the Chamber or the Expo, contact Liz Sonnanstine, Executive Director, at 937.667.8300 or at liz@tippcitychamber.org.

###