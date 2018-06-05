Tax Resolution Expert Teaches Tax Pros How to Ramp Up Business and Dramatically Boost Their Bottom Line

STUDIO CITY, Calif., June 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — An exclusive, interactive 4-hour live training for CPAs, EAs and attorneys — “The 7-Figure Tax Resolution Practice Blueprint” – is scheduled for Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). This free training is hosted by tax resolution expert, Michael Rozbruch, founder of Roz Strategies. He’ll show tax professionals how to start a tax resolution practice from scratch (like he did) or take an existing practice to the next level.



Rozbruch helped pioneer the tax resolution industry, and in 16 years generated more than 100 million dollars in revenue. This live training will reveal the five steps to attract and retain a continuous flow of pay-in-advance IRS tax resolution clients, month-after-month.

“Just imagine what it would be like to stop doing $250-$300 tax returns and trading dollars for hours,” Rozbruch says. ”When you add IRS Representation services it opens up a year-round steady stream of income from not only people who need you, but who value you as demonstrated by the fees they’ll pay.”

Attendees will learn how to tap into a ready-made market of 14 million prospects. Rozbruch will share the exact strategies he used to generate $23 million in sales in one year, the secret to getting retained, how to get paid before the client’s case is settled and more.

In addition, registrants will also receive free access to four training videos valued at more than $1,000.

“It’s not about making an incremental improvement in a current business; it’s about a new opportunity and a quantum leap in income,” Rozbruch says. “Plus, the intrinsic value of helping someone get their financial life back is incalculable.”

Space is limited and expected to sell out. Register for the free online training here: https://www.rozstrategies.com/7figure/.

About Michael Rozbruch:

Rozbruch is a nationally-recognized entrepreneur known for his IRS representation marketing and sales expertise. He founded and developed one of the most recognizable tax resolution firms in the country and has won numerous awards for his entrepreneurial talents. As a Certified Tax Resolution Specialist (CTRS) and CPA, he’s helped thousands of practitioners add tax resolution to their existing suite of service offerings. Learn more at: https://www.rozstrategies.com/.

*PHOTO Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0605s2p-rozbruch-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Michael Rozbruch, tax resolution business expert.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/nqFj_QqEZZM

News Source: Roz Strategies

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tax-resolution-expert-teaches-tax-pros-how-to-ramp-up-business-and-dramatically-boost-their-bottom-line/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.