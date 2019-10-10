Teachers and Staff at Dayspring Receive a Back to School Gift: The Opportunity to Reverse Chronic Disease

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EHOP Health®, a chronic disease reversal company headquartered in the Triangle region, recently implemented their Journey 2 Health™ program at Dayspring Christian Academy. Dayspring, which educates students from kindergarten through high school, wanted to offer additional support to their team. Teachers and staff now have a chance to be the student, receiving weekly health lessons and working with a dedicated health coach to develop a personalized health plan.



“We respect the work Dayspring does emphasizing academic excellence, physical well-being, and spiritual health to their students,” said William (B.J.) Lawson, CEO and co-founder of the Apex-based company with clients across the southeast. “Their holistic approach resonates with our company values. Dayspring’s dedication to their teachers and staff goes beyond words and we are honored to help them practically demonstrate their commitment to their people through our Journey 2 Health program.”

Dayspring’s principal Dug Hampton, was preparing for the upcoming academic year and believed the timing was right to introduce a new health benefit to his team. “We have a devoted team of teachers and staff who serve our students with excellence,” said Hampton. “Servant leaders can often burn out as they focus on others rather than taking time for themselves. I’m excited that our team will now have the curriculum, relationships, and permission to invest into themselves and feel their best so we can serve our students with even greater energy.”

The Dayspring staff launched their Journey 2 Health™ program as part of their teacher orientation week in August. The school is based in Blacksburg, Virginia and has been operating in the area since the fall of 1980.

About EHOP Health®

EHOP Health helps employees reverse chronic disease and feel their best. Its flagship program, Journey 2 Health™, offers personalized health coaching services and a science-based online curriculum. Clients lower healthcare costs while investing into their people and culture throughout the chronic disease reversal program.

Although the majority of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, conditions such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hypertension and obesity can be reversible. Co-founders William (B.J.) Lawson, MD and Joe Jenkins, MD JD launched EHOP Health and the Journey 2 Health solution in 2016 after building a program and team to focus on disease reversal rather than disease management and compliance.

For more information about EHOP Health, visit https://www.ehophealth.com/. Follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ehop-health/.

About Dayspring Christian Academy

Dayspring is an independent, parent-run, non-denominational school with a student body representing about 40 area churches. Dayspring seeks to partner with families and churches to provide a solid foundation for each child’s academic success as well as social and spiritual growth inside and outside the classroom.

For more information about Dayspring, visit http://www.dayspringchristianacademy.org.

