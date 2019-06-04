Team Logistics Earns Murphy USA’s Carrier of the Year Award

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Team Logistics, an innovative fuel delivery solutions provider, was recently honored as 2018 Carrier of the Year by Murphy USA. The prestigious award recognizes Team Logistics as one of the top carriers for Murphy USA through demonstrated leadership in the carrier performance rating system. Team Logistics excelled in all evaluation criteria for compliance, safety, dependability and accuracy.



“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our commitment to delivering fuel solutions safely, reliably and accurately as Murphy USA expects,” says Josh Henderson, President of Team Logistics. “Our core principles of integrity, respect, authenticity and gratitude serve as the foundation for how we perform from the office to the customer site.”

He added, “Aligning our shared values creates a mutually beneficial partnership and is recognized by Murphy USA through this award. We congratulate our entire team on this achievement; this is a culmination of great people working hard together. Our young company is experiencing tremendous growth and we know the best is yet to come.”

About Team Logistics:

Team Logistics is a joint venture between Mansfield Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mansfield Energy Corp, and Lincoln Transportation, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lincoln Energy Solutions. Mansfield Energy Corp is North America’s largest energy supply and logistics provider, and Lincoln Energy Solutions is a 30-year leader in petroleum and alternative fuel delivery.

The formation of Team Logistics creates a fuel delivery solutions provider offering safe, efficient and reliable service based on a solid foundation of market leadership and expertise.

For more information, visit http://www.myteamlogistics.com/.

Team Logistics, 22 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601 | 888.651.6488

News Source: Team Logistics

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/team-logistics-earns-murphy-usas-carrier-of-the-year-award/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.