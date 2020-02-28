COLTS NECK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Team Rio National and Sports U are proud to announce a collaboration and combination of NJ’s most successful grassroots basketball programs over the last decade with the creation of Team Rio University (Rio U). As an Under Armour Association sponsored program, Team Rio University is able to deliver a complete student-athlete basketball development and educational advancement program.



Players will have access and support to the finest coaches, trainers, mentors, and educators to reach their potential on the court, in the classroom, and in life.

Over the last decade, the combined programs have graduated over one hundred NCAA Division 1 scholarship athletes, seven McDonald’s All Americans, and eight NBA players.

“Eight years ago we created Team Rio National because we wanted a comprehensive academic and basketball development experience for a group of passionate local players. Over the years, the formula has proven successful and we would like to extend the opportunities to more student-athletes in the tri-state area. By combining forces with Sports U, Team Rio University can extend its reach and help impact more youth players throughout the region,” said Brian Klatsky, founder of Team Rio National.

Former Big East head coach and Team Rio coach, Mike Rice added “We have a tremendous amount of respect for Brian Coleman and his accomplishments with Sports U are immense. We now unite and marry the two strongest grassroots programs over the last decade in New Jersey. This is going to have a very positive impact on student-athletes in the Garden State.”

Sports U founder, Brian Coleman, says “This merger is going to be a disruptor and game changer in the tri-state basketball community. I’m very excited for the future of Rio U basketball!”

Shannon Coyle, coach and director of Rio U Girls, added, “After a very successful launch of the Girls UAA circuit in 2019 and the inaugural seasons of Team Rio National girls, we are very excited to broaden our reach throughout the tri-state area with Sports U. The synergies, resources, and network that come with the combination of both boys basketball and Sports U, gives our girls an elite experience for them to maximize their potential.”

Tryouts for the upcoming season start on February 29, 2020 and continue on March 7, 2020. Tryout details, location, and times, can be found at https://teamrionational.com/.

About Team Rio University:

As a 501(c)(3) organization, Team Rio University is an Under Armour sponsored program that assists student-athletes on and off the court in their pursuit of college and professional basketball. The boys and girls programs participate in the highly regarded Under Armour Association (UAA). Both the boys and girls UAA leagues generate hundreds of college coaches and scouts at their NCAA live session events to provide student-athletes a world class platform for competition and recruitment.

