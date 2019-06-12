TeamSnap and TeamGenius Partner to Deliver Industry Leading Athlete Evaluation Tools

BOULDER, Colo., and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., June 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap, the household name in integrated sports management, announced today it has partnered with TeamGenius, one of the leading athlete evaluation apps for tryouts, feedback and player development.



With the new partnership, TeamSnap will integrate TeamGenius’ innovative team evaluation tools across its industry-leading platform reaching more than 2 million, teams, clubs and leagues.

“While tryouts are extremely stressful for athletes and their families, they can be equally as demanding for coaches and administrative staff,” said TeamSnap co-founder and CEO Dave DuPont. “Partnering with TeamGenius is one step we’re taking to help alleviate some of the administrative hassle and give our coaches the tools needed to deliver immediate feedback and performance data to help players continue on their development path.”

TeamGenius is a perfect complement to TeamSnap’s registration and rostering tools. The integration will help to jumpstart the beginning of each season for sports organizations eliminating dozens of hours of administrative work by providing immediate access to evaluations and feedback during the tryout process.

“Our customers frequently share their love for TeamSnap’s club and team management tools with us,” said Chris Knutson, CEO of TeamGenius. “We are excited to expand our reach and bring these critical tools to even more youth sports organizations across TeamSnap’s network of 2 million sports teams, clubs and leagues. This partnership is a great example of how two platforms that simply make sense together can create huge management efficiencies for busy coaches and volunteers.”

About TeamSnap:

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. 20 million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. TeamSnap makes organizing sports as simple as click, tap and go. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

About TeamGenius:

TeamGenius is the leading athlete evaluation software provider for youth sports organizations. Founded in 2015, TeamGenius serves thousands of youth athletes, coaches, staff and volunteers with an easy-to-use platform for managing tryouts, camps and player feedback & development programs. TeamGenius is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit http://teamgenius.com.

