TeamSnap Appoints New Leader to Expand its Fast-Growing Payments Platform

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap confirmed today the company will be expanding its popular payments solutions platform to better serve the growing demand from sports and recreation clubs, leagues and teams. Effective immediately, TeamSnap Payments will be a core pillar on the leading sports management platform.



To manage the expansion, finance executive, Becky Kopplin, has been appointed as the company’s Vice President of Payments. In the newly created role, Kopplin will lead TeamSnap Payments with a mission to drive new partner relationships and expand the platform in all capacities to better serve new clients across all sports.

Since launching earlier this year, there has been an overwhelming response to TeamSnap Payments within the TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues platform. Users have turned to TeamSnap to streamline invoicing and day-to-day transactions throughout the season. Regardless of how big or small the organization is, TeamSnap is effectively managing payments for everything from mid-season dues and tournament fees to uniforms and extra facility time.

The expanded functionality of TeamSnap Payments is set to be rolled out to coaches and team managers this month. Teams will be able to access the new feature directly within the popular TeamSnap iOS and Android app.

“Being able to leverage TeamSnap for payments has been a huge differentiator for amateur and youth sports teams,” said TeamSnap co-founder and CEO Dave DuPont. “As we make a strategic push to expand TeamSnap Payments, we are thrilled to have a passionate leader like Becky with extensive expertise in this field to lead the way in making Payments a pillar of the platform for years to come.”



An accomplished payments executive, Kopplin brings to TeamSnap more than 15 years of payment processing expertise. She has managed over $8 billion in annual payments processing across more than 20 integrated SaaS platforms.

“There was obviously a need for a simple turnkey solution for teams, clubs and leagues to collect money and make payments,” said Kopplin. “TeamSnap’s commitment to making life easier for youth and amateur sports administrators and coaches is unmatched, and I can’t wait to lead the effort in expanding our platform and making the stress of payments a thing of the past.”

