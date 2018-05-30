TeamSnap Co-founder and CEO Dave DuPont Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist

BOULDER, Colo., May 30, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap, the household name in integrated sports management, announced today that company co-founder and CEO Dave DuPont was named a finalist for the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award.



The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. DuPont was selected by a panel of independent judges.

Sports clubs, leagues, teams, coaches, players and parents use TeamSnap extensively for communications, registration, payment collection and other organizational needs.

Over the past 18 months, DuPont has led TeamSnap through an exceptional period of growth that has positioned the company firmly in the middle of the billion-dollar youth sports industry. This includes a 130 percent growth in its Club and League business and raising $25 million in financing last year led by the Foundry Group. Last year TeamSnap also debuted an acclaimed Tournaments platform and an innovative new payment solution offering for its clients.

In addition to leading TeamSnap, DuPont is a regular presenter and mentor at tech and innovation summits across Colorado. He was also one of the co-founders of the TLC Sports Summit – sharing the latest industry innovations in youth sports.

Entrepreneur of the Year® 2018 Award winners for the Mountain Desert region will be announced at a special gala on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

