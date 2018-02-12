TeamSnap Launches Fully Integrated Payment Solutions for Sports Organizations

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap, the household name in sports-tech management, announced today the expansion of their integrated payment platform with the launch of a new Invoicing feature – designed to make collections easier for sports administrators, coaches, parents and players.



TeamSnap users can now streamline collections and day-to day transactions throughout the season. No matter how big or small the organization is, TeamSnap can effectively manage all payments for everything from mid-season dues and tournament fees to uniforms and extra facility time. As a result, teams and administrators can eliminate unsafe collection practices that are still common for many sports groups and teams.

To power the new platform, TeamSnap has expanded its successful partnership with WePay – an industry leader in online payments. WePay is seamlessly integrated into the TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues platform to ensure all collections are secure and processed immediately.

“We’re extremely excited to launch our new Invoicing feature and provide our users with an easy way to collect fees for expenses throughout the season. By integrating online payment directly into the TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues platform, sports organizations and teams can shift their focus away from the bookkeeping and back to the game,” said TeamSnap co-founder and CEO, Dave Dupont. “Partnering with a trusted and reliable transaction processor was essential for our users to easily manage all payments in one secure online location – effectively eliminating the need for one-off checks, collecting cash at events, and making multiple trips to the bank.”

“This expansion of TeamSnap integrated payments service is great news for their users,” said Rachel Page, WePay Director of Partner Success. “The new Invoicing feature will make payments even easier for both team organizers and participants – a real win-win.”

This is the latest major product feature release for TeamSnap, following the introduction of its new Tournaments platform last fall.

About TeamSnap:

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. Over 15 million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. TeamSnap makes organizing sports as simple as click, tap and go. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

About WePay:

WePay helps online platforms deliver integrated payments processing. The company has uniquely enabled TeamSnap, Constant Contact, GoFundMe, Meetup, and more than 1,000 other platforms to incorporate payments without compromising on their user experience or taking on risk and regulatory exposure. WePay is a Chase company. For more information, visit https://go.wepay.com/.

