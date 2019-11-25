BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) announced that Boulder’s TeamSnap was named to the 2019 Inner City 100 list of the fastest-growing inner city businesses in America. This marks the second year in a row that TeamSnap has been named to the prestigious list.



TeamSnap jumped to 12th overall in the annual ranking based on its revenue growth rate from the past five years.

“We are incredibly proud to have created an industry-leading platform that millions of sports organizations and teams trust and rely on every day,” said TeamSnap co-founder and CEO Dave DuPont. “Our commitment to taking the work out of play for anyone involved in organized sports has been a major factor in our growth.”

Coaches, administrators, players and parents leverage TeamSnap’s innovative technology every day to sign up, schedule, communicate, collect payments and coordinate everything for the sports season. TeamSnap serves more than 20 million users and 2 million sports teams worldwide across more than 100 different sports and activities.

The full list of ICIC recipients was revealed at the Annual Inner City 100 Conference and Awards in Boston and is available on Fortune’s website – https://fortune.com/inner-city-100/2019/.

TeamSnap joined the other winning companies at the Inner City 100 Conference and Awards led by Fortune 500 executives and academics from top-tier universities.

ICIC, a 25-year-old national nonprofit founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter, promotes economic prosperity in America’s inner cities through private sector investment that leads to jobs, income and wealth creation for local residents.

About TeamSnap:

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. 20 million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap’s web and smartphone apps to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. TeamSnap makes organizing sports as simple as click, tap and go.

For more information, please visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

