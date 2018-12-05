Teamwork in the Church

Who doesn’t like a good dance competition? You have two groups, hopefully of equal skill and coordination, facing off against one another to see which team has more crisp, thought-provoking and impressive moves. A dance-off can make a crowd shout, gasp for air, put their hands over their mouths and even cry. The thing is, each one of those dancers has skill enough to branch out on their own. Anyone with talent can showcase their abilities in a solo act. But the thrill of the individual participating, the bending of the will for the overall picture being presented by the group, is what motivates the individual performer to contribute. We are all on teams: marriage teams, service teams in churches and home Bible studies, teams at work and roommates. We are constantly connecting and interfacing with other humans. What can we learn from the example of a dance team? How can we combat discouragement so that we do not give up on our dreams? Because most likely, our dreams involve a team.

1 Peter 4:9-11 NAS, “Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins. Be hospitable to one another without complaint. As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God. Whoever speaks, is to do so as one who is speaking the utterances of God; whoever serves is to do so as one who is serving by the strength which God supplies; so that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom belongs the glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen.”

To take what is written here in theory and make it actionable takes work, fervor and diligence. There is a balance between favor and fervor. We cannot rely on just one or the other. These Scriptures describe something beautiful. They describe community. We have to push ourselves and watch ourselves. We have to walk in the favor and grace of God. These verses in 1 Peter 4:9-11 showcase what it takes to make it work as a team. If we are in the Youth Ministry in our area, we need a team. If we are overseeing a large area of ministry responsibility, we need a team.

Most discouragement comes from frustrations with human interaction. I want you to ask yourself the question, “What if Michael Jordan quit?” Like back when he was in High School, what if he just got fed up with a coach or a teammate and got so frustrated he never played basketball again. Imagine how many cheering fans would have never put on his jersey and anticipated watching him at the peak of his game? Think about this in light of your dreams of what you want to do for God. We should take a couple minutes and see what this insightful kid has to say about it below. It is a fun video with a lot of truth. Truth can be fun too! Enjoy and have a great week contributing to your team in the Lord.