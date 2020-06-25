DUBLIN, Ohio, June 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While social distancing guidelines are still in effect, many Fourth of July celebrations have been put on hold. Though nothing can replace the magic of real fireworks, HoloPundits, a technology company, created a free augmented reality experience available to anyone with a smartphone or tablet.



“We wanted to make something special for the public to enjoy,” said HoloPundits Founder and CEO Vinod Dega. “With our app, Fourth of July fireworks can be brought to life wherever you are through augmented reality.”

The app, TotalAR, puts dazzling displays in the sky through a smartphone or tablet, giving the viewer the opportunity to see fireworks as if standing right under them.

The 12-minute fireworks display will be available to view between 9 p.m. and midnight local time on July 4. Watch it once or multiple times before midnight.

Communities across the country are promoting this virtual display as an alternative to in-person fireworks events.

Available now on TotalAR are other augmented reality experiences – all at no cost and free of ads. Experience a rainbow, floating lanterns, a hot air balloon launch, and a UFO landing all from the comfort of your home or your favorite social-distancing location.

“People can enjoy the holiday safely, and that is important to us,” said Dega.

To enjoy the experience, download the TotalAR app for free at GooglePlay or the AppStore (no ads appear in this app). Allow the app to enable camera and location services, open the app and click on the Geo AR option.

View the promo video here (YouTube): https://youtu.be/cSdoEGjkomg

For supporting videos and text, please click here ( https://www.dropbox.com/sh/k961kwo5a94gliw/AAA7ByI-wVW-aIKhzwhr5TO8a?dl=0 ) to see the following:

Promo video

B-Roll video

Suggested Anchor Script

HoloPundits is also available for on-camera interviews. Please send inquiries to Doug Smith at Doug.Smith@HoloPundits.com or call 614-371-2595.

About HoloPundits

HoloPundits is a global technology company with expertise that spans the entire spectrum of AR, VR, and mixed reality. Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio with offices in Chennai, India, HoloPundits works with brands across a variety of industries to transform their experience through immersive technology.

For more about HoloPundits, visit our website: https://www.holopundits.com/about-us.html

*IMAGE Link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0625s2p-holopundits-fireworks-300dpi.jpg

News Source: HoloPundits

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tech-company-holopundits-offers-free-augmented-reality-fireworks-for-july-4/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.