TEENOLOGY Announces Hair and Body Care Product Line that Helps Teens Avoid Acne Breakouts

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) —- Teenagers finally have a product line that they can identify with that offers real solutions for frustrating acne breakouts. TEENOLOGY, LLC has launched a unisex hair and body care product line that’s specifically formulated for teenagers and leaves out harmful ingredients often found in other products.



These hair and body care products help to avoid breakouts because they do not contain sulfates, parabens and certain oils – all of which can clog pores and promote acne growth along the hairline and on the forehead, also known as pomade acne. In fact, these products are specifically formulated to help avoid pomade acne.

“Many people are unaware that their hair care products contain ingredients that clog pores which most often lead to acne breakouts,” Dr. Eric Tabor, medical director at Northshore Dermatology, says. “TEENOLOGY is an effective solution with amazing results.”

TEENOLOGY was featured on the national television show “The Doctors,” where Dr. Andrew Ordon said, “Pomade acne is related to hair care products that clog your pores that are on your scalp, on your forehead, around your hairline and also on your back. TEENOLOGY created a line whose ingredients aren’t going to cause clogging of the pores and the inflammatory response that occurs with it. I think a lot of people don’t realize that this type of acne is caused by their hair care products. In this case, there is a solution; great ingredients vitamin B5, aloe vera – all good stuff.”

TEENOLOGY products were created by parents of teens whose kids were suffering from forehead breakouts. After meeting with their dermatologist, unsuccessfully trying traditional acne treatments, and doing research, the founders discovered that hair care products, especially styling gel, were at the root of the problem.

They tried several existing products without positive results. They then took matters into their own hands and worked with a lab to develop a formula that finally helped avoid these breakout problems. And while TEENOLOGY was formulated for teens prone to breakouts, it’s effective for, and used by adults too.

“Our goal is to avoid potential breakouts with our proprietary formula so teens can have the opportunity for healthy hair and skin and improved self-confidence,” Heather Cooper, TEENOLOGY founder, says.

About TEENOLOGY, LLC:

TEENOLOGY is one of the first unisex hair and body care product lines of its kind and includes shampoo, conditioner, styling cream, detangler and body wash. Each and every aspect of the TEENOLOGY line is designed based on what teens like including its colorful packaging in vintage-style milk bottles of varying colors and enticing scents such blueberry pomegranate cucumber, chocolate mint, cafe mocha, vanilla almond, lemonade, pink grapefruit and tropical orange.

Its products are made with high-quality ingredients that are infused with natural botanical extracts for healthy hair and skin. All products are cruelty-free certified by Leaping Bunny and can be purchased at Teenologyhair.com and Amazon.com.

