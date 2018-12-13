Tenorshare 4MeKey is the First New iOS Password Finder, Available Today

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare today released 4MeKey, an entirely new product designed for iOS users who forgot Wi-Fi password, App login password, mail account and/or credit card info. With powerful password extract technology and an integrated password management interface, 4MeKey is a well-deserved No. 1 iOS password Finder. It can easily find, view and manage passwords stored in iPhone and iPad.



“4MeKey is the first iOS password finder in the market,” said Mike Lee, Tenorshare’s CEO. “Just like the product’s name implies, 4MeKey aims to provide comprehensive solutions for my keys. It is not only a professional iOS password finder that can find out password stored in iPhone or iPad, but also an iOS password manager to export your password information to 1Password, LastPass, Dashlane, Keeper and Chrome browser supported files.”

Powerful Password Find Feature:

No matter if the password is a simple 4-digit password, 14-digit password or more complex custom numeric code and alphanumeric passcode, 4MeKey offers the ability to find your lost password quickly without the need for specialist skills.

Comprehensive Password Solution:

4MeKey takes the iOS password manager to a whole new level overall and can securely:

Find saved Wi-Fi password on iPhone/iPad from PC/Mac.

Recover stored websites and app login password such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.

Get your forgotten mail account password back, like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, AOL, etc.

Scan and view credit card information, such as card name, card holder, card number, expiration date, etc.

Show Apple ID and password that is kept on your iDevice.

Export all password information to other iOS password tool. For example, 1Password, LastPass, Dashlane, Keeper, Chrome browser, etc.

Intuitive interface and simple operating steps make it easy for everyone.

Be compatible with all iOS devices, including iPhone XS/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/5 and iPad.

Support all iOS versions, including the latest iOS 12 and lower versions.

Both Windows and Mac version are supported.

Price and Availability:

4MeKey is available as of December 3 on the Tenorshare official website, with price of $15.95. You can download the trial version as well. More details can be found at https://www.tenorshare.com/products/4mekey-ios-password-manager.html

About Tenorshare:

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global leader in the iOS data transferring and iOS system repairing field. It provides Windows and Mac based software, including iPhone data recovery, iPhone data transfer, system repair, system optimization, etc.

For more information, visit our website: https://www.tenorshare.com

