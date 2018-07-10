Tenorshare Revamps its Website Design and Releases ReiBoot for Mac 7.1.0.0

NEW YORK, N.Y., July 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare today launched its revamped website design; simpler, more fashionable and professional. Meanwhile, Tenorshare upgraded ReiBoot for Mac to V7.1.0.0, the superstar iOS system repair software, featuring perfect compatibility with new iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the latest iOS 12, iOS 11 and Mac operating system 64 bit. The program has also improved the interaction and interface of repairing the operating system, which allows ordinary users to use it easily.



“Tenorshare ReiBoot for Mac is the world’s number one freeware to fix iPhone/iPad/iPod stuck and booting problems,” said Mike Lee, Tenorshare CEO. “As the superstar product, it combines the newest technology and simplest UI design. We are always trying our best to making it better and better.”

ReiBoot for Mac enables you to exit recovery mode with just one click for free. More importantly, this powerful program is able to fix 50+ stuck issues, such as iPhone stuck on black screen of death when updating iOS using OTA or through iTunes, iPhone frozen during iOS downgrading, iPhone restarts continuously after jailbreaking, etc. The new update has optimized the interaction and interface of repairing operating system.

Key and New Features of ReiBoot for Mac:

1-click to enter recovery mode and exit recovery mode for free.

Fix all iOS Stuck issues like Apple logo, iTunes logo, recovery mode, DFU mode, black screen, etc.

Supports iPhone X/8 Plus/ 8/ 7 Plus/ 7/6s/5.

Supports iOS 12/ iOS 11.4/ iOS 11.3/ iOS 10.3/ iOS 10.2/ iOS 9.

Supports new Mac OS X 32 bit and 64 bit.

Price and Availability:

You can get Tenorshare ReiBoot for Mac Version 7.1.0.0 at Tenorshare’s official website. Entering or exiting iPhone recovery mode’s feature is completely free. To enjoy more advanced functions like fix iOS stuck issues, you can upgrade to the Pro version at the price of $59.95. Besides the Mac version, we also provide ReiBoot for Windows, which is only $39.95.

About Tenorshare:

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global leader in repairing iOS. Its ReiBoot is the most popular iOS repair software. It provides other tools including data recovery, system repair, and system optimization. Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reiboot/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reiboot

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/sg4kthh5JcI

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tenorshare-revamps-its-website-design-and-releases-reiboot-for-mac-7-1-0-0/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.