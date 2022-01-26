While you may love the snuggles, playtime, and companionship of a dog, the dog hair is a real pain point for many owners. Whether you need a low-shedding dog to keep the allergies in check or to keep the dog hair to a minimum, we’ve got a list of the top 5 low-shedding dog breeds to consider.

With more than 30 different breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club, terrier breeds are very diverse in size, coat, and temperament. Many coat cuts make the breed identifiable, such as Scottish Terriers and the Miniature Schnauzer, a close relation to terriers.

If you are looking to reduce dog hair and fur, a terrier remains the best option for those who suffer from allergies but still want a lovable companion.

5 Low-Shedding Terrier Dog Breeds

Irish Terriers

Irish Terriers make excellent guard dogs and exceptional athletes. This terrier is known as an incredibly intelligent breed and performs well when trained. They are great with children and highly adaptable to new situations.

An Irish Terrier makes a stout work dog and a lovable companion. As a larger terrier, this breed stands about 18 inches tall.

With a lean, graceful, and long body, they need regular exercise, so a fenced-in backyard is not ideal for this breed. At the least, Irish Terriers require walking several times a day to maintain mental and physical fitness.

Although they are willful, they want nothing more than to please their owners.

Scottish Terrier

Scottish Terriers are stubborn and independent, but fiercely loyal. Scotties have a dignified and almost human-like character.

This short-legged breed has a stocky build with a short, wiry coat. Most owners keep their Scottie well-trimmed with distinctive styling at areas around their snout, eyebrows, and lower body.

Scotties strive to make their owners happy but can be aloof toward strangers. Once a Scottie warms up to you, you have a loyal companion for life!

The Scottie is one of the five terrier breeds that originated in the Highlands. As natural-born hunters, this breed is prone to mischief and the occasional digging, but these behaviors can be discouraged through proper training.

They are wonderfully affectionate, protective with children, and (mostly) friendly with other dogs. They love to play and take brisk walks for exercise.

West Highland White Terrier

Much like the Scottish Terrier, West Highland Terriers are full of mischief! As an active breed, they enjoy playtime and repay your attention and love with fierce loyalty.

They look similar to Scotties, but with a distinctive white coat instead of black or gray.

Also a natural-born hunter, Westies love to chase anything that moves and enjoy hunting for underground rodents. At only 11 inches tall, they are strong dogs with a sturdy, stout build.

Their personality is independent, alert, and self-reliant, which can make training a challenge. However, this breed is keenly intelligent and will train nicely with a little time and patience.

Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkies are one of the most popular breeds in the world. Beneath their dainty appearance, they are a feisty, confident breed.

Before they became the world’s best lapdog, they earned their keep trolling the mines and mills, keeping the rats at bay.

These small dogs with big attitudes are tenacious, feisty, bossy, and brave. This petite breed weighs in only at about 7 pounds. Their long, glossy hair is sometimes trimmed short in the warmer months.

As independent as they may be, this breed is perfect for a single-pet home where they can soak up all the attention. Since this breed is particularly protective, they have a reputation for excessive barking or mistrust of strangers and other dogs.

Airedale Terrier

With the nickname “The King of Terriers”, the Airedale Terrier stands among the world’s most versatile breeds. As a hunter, athlete, and excellent companion, this breed was bred specifically for agility and swimming. A high energy breed, they are highly intelligent, extremely loyal, and loving.

Airedales are the largest of all terrier breeds, with males standing at about 23 inches tall. Their long, muscular legs crave lots of running and activity as frequently as possible.

This breed is very protective of its owners but gentle and patient with small children. They are easily trained but need a task to accomplish. Airedales do not do well lounging around without something to keep their minds busy.

If you are considering a low-shedding dog breed, take a look at a lovable, loyal terrier for a lifelong companion.

