HOBOKEN, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The only international school in Northern New Jersey, Tessa International School celebrates diversity and prepares its students to be active citizens of our world. On Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tessa International School will celebrate United Nations Day. United Nations Day acknowledges the UN Charter initially signed by 50 countries on October 24,1945 intending to achieve peace and justice.



PHOTO CAPTION: Hoboken Mayor Bhalla at the 2018 UN Day Celebration.

The event is an opportunity for Tessa International School to celebrate its international-mindedness and reaffirm its vision for the future which is very much in sync with the UN’s: contribute to building a peaceful, collaborative world, in which we can all learn from each other. Each year Tessa International School celebrates with student performances in Spanish and French and other activities related to various countries of the world. Students and teachers are dressed in traditional clothes representing over 20 countries worldwide.

This event contributes to raise awareness of human diversity among students, but also in the city: this year, Mayor Bhalla, will address the assembly at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a performance of Irish folk music / international music by the talented Shan and Dan (https://www.instagram.com/danandshan_music/).

Tessa International School is currently home to 87 students enrolled in Spanish or French immersion tracks, with 80% of the daily curriculum taught in the chosen language. Following the International Baccalaureate® curriculum, the school is committed to delivering the highest quality education rich in culture and language to children as young as 2 years of age. Further languages, such as Mandarin, are currently available after-school and through the summer-camp program. A Mandarin school track will open in September 2020. The school curriculum also includes programs in Science, Music, and Drama taught by experts from the Liberty Science Center, Tone Academy of Music NY, and professional actors.

Tessa teachers are also trained in the Social Emotional Learning program from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence – the RULER program is one that teaches students to manage and regulate their emotions successfully.

Located on the ground floor of the Monroe Center, the spacious, loft-styled school offers six classrooms – each focused on a continent, each bright and spacious to boost learning.

