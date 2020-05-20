NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., May 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — From mixing songs on his YouTube podcast, Artsy Radio, to writing self-help books like Artsy Life and designing the Artsy Classic I sneaker, Tev Hemmans is determined to empower creatives through the actions of his own creative projects.



“I want to communicate to the artist that is painting on canvas or drawing on paper. Wearing the shoe signifies that they too, can broaden their palettes,” says Hemmans, “but this message is also to the everyday person that redecorates their home from time to time. Art is a lifestyle.”

The Artsy Classic I’s, is made of authentic Italian leather and are handcrafted in Italy. For more information on the sneaker and Tev’s other ventures, visit https://www.tevhemmans.com/.

About Tev Hemmans:

Tev Hemmans, born as Tevonne Hemmans, is a DJ, Broadcaster, Designer, and Best-Selling Author from Brooklyn, New York. Hemmans studied Graphic Design at the University of New Haven.

As a performing artist, formerly known as T.E.V (The Educated Voice), Hemmans was featured on BET’s Rap City, has performed on 106 & Park, and has performed at Madison Square Garden. In addition, he created and founded a national school tour, advocating for Anti-Bullying.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/pPQIgcR-VxU

