Texan Title Taps SafeWire by SafeChain to Provide Protection Against Wire Fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SafeChain, the industry leader in wire fraud prevention software and blockchain implementation for land title, announced today that Texan Title has chosen SafeWire™ to defend its clients’ wire transactions against fraud. The blockchain-backed platform will be deployed across Texan Title’s family of title companies located across Texas, including South Land Title, Prominent Title, Washington County Abstract, Guaranty Title Company of Grimes County and Security Title.



“As Texan Title seeks to drive more robust growth, we are also keenly aware of maintaining the security and integrity of our clients’ transactions,” said Todd Purifoy, Chief Information Officer at Texan Title. “To that end, as we seek to leverage blockchain throughout all of our operations, SafeWire was the clear choice for helping us prevent wire fraud and protect our clients’ funds, as it is the industry’s only wire fraud prevention platform leveraging blockchain today.”

SafeWire enables title agents to conduct identity verification and account ownership authentication on both the buyer and seller in the real estate transaction to prevent wire transfers to unauthorized parties and/or accounts. As an added safeguard, the platform uses blockchain technology to securely store and transmit wiring instructions, thus circumventing the major source of wire fraud today — business email compromise schemes.

“For growth-minded title agencies, addressing fraud must be at the top of their list of concerns,” said Tony Franco, CEO and co-founder of SafeChain. “Having fully embraced the power of blockchain across its organization, Texan Title represents the future of our industry — innovation-friendly, technology-focused, security-minded title agencies committed to using any and all means at their disposal to improve operations and protect their clients throughout the home buying and selling process.”

About SafeChain

SafeChain makes real estate transactions safer and modernizes operations for both the public and private sectors of the land title industry. Built by real estate title experts in collaboration with banking technologists, SafeChain tackles the inefficiencies of the home buying and selling process from the inside-out to help title companies, mortgage bankers, realtors and local governments decrease costs and deliver a better experience for customers. Leveraging the most advanced technologies, including blockchain, SafeChain increases the speed and security of real estate closings to deliver faster transactions and better consumer confidence. For more information visit https://www.safechain.io.

About Texan Title

Texan Title Holdings is the parent company of a family of independent, local, homegrown title agencies, with more than 20 offices licensed in 38 Texas counties. While having a large presence in Texas, our title agencies are still local enough to provide professional service with a personal touch. Our expert teams are committed to ensuring the success of every transaction, regardless of the location of the property. The Texan Title family of companies has access to experienced real estate attorneys, title examiners and escrow officers in Abilene, Austin, Brenham, the Houston metroplex and Bryan/College Station. As independent title agents, we have the ability to write title insurance for multiple underwriters, giving us the flexibility to ensure your transaction closes quickly and smoothly. For more information, visit https://www.texantitleholdings.com.

