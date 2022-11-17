Coming to Miami County for Thanksgiving to visit with family and friends? Looking for a fun place or event to meet up and celebrate? Look no further. Enjoy this list of events and gatherings all weekend long. (For 21 and over.)

Twenty One Barrels

Gather your friends and grab a cup of cider or glass of wine at Twenty One Barrels! Enjoy music from Matthew Bruce and food from Hot Dish MCF Wednesday night and Barnyard BBQ Friday and Saturday night.

Leaf and Vine- Wednesday November 23rd & Saturday November 26th, 9:00pm



Thanksgiving Eve enjoy drinks and live music from Chad Cremeans at Leaf and Vine in Downtown Troy. Saturday night enjoy a drink and listen to Adam Labeaux from 9:00pm-12:00am

Indian Creek Distillery Holiday Spirits at the StillHouse- Saturday, November 26th, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Join Indian Creek Distillery for their Holiday Open House! Enjoy live music from 1:00pm-4:00pm and complimentary Cocktail Samples from 12:00pm-5:00pm.

Old Mason Winery- Saturday November 26th, 6:00pm-9:00pm



What’s better than wine and music on Saturday night? Rick Sylvester will perform a free concert from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Old Mason Winery.

For family-friendly activities check out Public Skating at Hobart Arena Wednesday, November 23rd 1:00pm-3:00pm, Friday, November 25 8:00pm-10:00pm, Sunday, November 27th, 2:00pm-4:00pm, and Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve Friday, Saturday and Sunday 6:00pm-10:00pm.

Or click HERE for a full list of upcoming events in Miami County.

