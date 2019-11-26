LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Fourth Annual DangerMan Hero Award Show and Concert will be super special this year! Among the numerous honorees for the night being acknowledged for their community activism are two celebrated thespians who have portrayed history making superheroes on television.



Actors Carl Lumbly, the star of “M.A.N.T.I.S.” the first primetime African-American superhero on network television and CBS “All Rise” star Simone Missick, TV’s first black female superhero, Misty Knight, on Marvel’s “Luke Cage,” will be celebrated alongside nine additional illustrious recipients. The occasion is produced by actor, mentor and philanthropist Roger I. Tinsley, the founder of the DangerMan Urban Superhero brand and CEO/President of the DangerMan Education Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

The show will take place at the California African American Museum located at 600 State Drive in Los Angeles. The red carpet and VIP Reception start at 5:30 p.m. with the concert and show starting at 6:45 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Aetna Foundation is the event sponsor.

The DangerMan Hero Award Show and Concert will be hosted by America’s premier R & B historian, Tyrone DuBose. Posthumously receiving the top 2019 DangerMan Hero of the Year award is Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a United States House of Representatives from 1996 until his death in 2019. In addition to Lumbly’s and Missick’s superhero portrayal acknowledgment, Missick will also receive Best Actor Award for her role as the activist judge, Lola Carmichael, in the CBS legal drama, “All Rise.”

The other 2019 honorees include LA City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr.; youth organizer, Croyce Allen; writer/actress, Adilah Barnes (“Roseanne”); president and CEO California Black Chamber of Commerce, Jay King; education advocate, Rita Loof; Worthy of Love founder, Sister (“Sista”) Mary; executive director of Anti Recidivism Coalition, Sam Lewis, and teacher/entertainment specialist, Nicshelle “GoDaWork” Farrow. HBO’s “Insecure” will receive the DangerMan Hero Award Best Comedy Series.

For the first time, this year’s ceremony will be accentuated with a live concert. Performances include Wu-Tang rapper, Solomon Childs; Aretha Franklin tribute artist, Vicky Love; R & B soul singer, Marva King, R & B soul band LeGrand Sinatra, comedian Sherwin Arae and a special guest appearance by Charles Wright, president of the Watts 103rd Street Band.

“This year is the 21-year anniversary for DangerMan, the fastest growing superhero brand in the world,” cites Tinsley. “We are really excited about adding concert entertainment to our affair and we look forward to celebrating the noteworthy accomplishments of all our honorees. DangerMan has remained committed to keeping our streets safe and these heroes are helping to get the job done! The DangerMan Superhero brand is a symbol for justice not for some, but for all Americans.”

As a ‘real life’ urban superhero, DangerMan is an advocate for children’s rights promoting literacy, safety and good health. He wages against bullying and also fights human trafficking. DangerMan visits schools and community events encouraging his audience with a motto of “No gangs, guns, drugs, alcohol or tobacco.” He has traveled throughout America and Haiti, empowering children to live their best life. “Protect, Promote and Provide” are the pillars DangerMan lives by.

“The DangerMan Chronicles,” an internet crime series, is available on DangerMan’s YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/urbansuperhero ). To hear the DangerMan theme song, remixed by Wu-Tang rapper Solomon Childs, go to https://youtu.be/–05oyAeSZM .

The DangerMan Hero Award Show and Concert will be live streamed and covered on various social media platforms. For tickets to the Fourth Annual DangerMan Hero Award Show and Concert go to http://www.dangermanheroawards.com/ and http://www.thedangerman.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Makeda Smith

Jazzmyne PR

makeda@jazzmynepr.com

323-380-8819

News Source: DangerMan Education Foundation, Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-2019-dangerman-hero-awards-show-and-concert-celebrates-tvs-first-black-superheroes-actors-carl-lumbly-and-simone-missick/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.