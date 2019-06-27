The American Dream: From Israel to Atlanta, a Small Business Thriving in the Big City

ATLANTA, Ga., June 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a constantly growing commercial and residential area like Atlanta, White Gloves Junk Removal, founded by Gavriel Djanov, has been able to provide the community with the necessary services for home cleanouts, construction cleanups, and more.



Imagine moving 6,500 miles from your home to an entirely different country – all at the age of 19. Gavriel Djanov did just that 15 years ago, all while navigating the challenges of learning an entirely new language, forming connections in an unknown city, and running multiple businesses that provide valuable services to Atlanta residents.

The Israeli born businessman has called Atlanta home for over a decade. Initially upon coming to the United States, Gavriel started a commercial truck dealership. Over the course of the next seven years, and with one successful business venture underway, White Gloves was founded. White Gloves, the junk removal and dumpster rental service, now boasts five trucks and 25 dumpsters.

Gavriel says that the mission that White Gloves seeks to achieve every day is to “help members of the community to accomplish their goals.”

Whether that be to make room for growing families, welcome first-time homeowners into new constructions, or help family members transition to new stages in their life, White Gloves is committed to serving Atlanta residents with the highest quality junk removal and dumpster rental services possible.

For the community that has supported him since his arrival, Gavriel and his family will continue to keep great service at the center of their business practices. It’s what has allowed their business to expand to such heights while maintaining their unblemished reputation. Gavriel’s business acumen is an obvious contributor to the success of multiple businesses in just eight years’ time. As Atlanta continues to be a landscape of prosperity and opportunity, White Gloves is excited to continue the mutually beneficial relationship that has allowed small business ventures like Gavriel’s esteemed junk removal and dumpster rental service to flourish.

About White Gloves Junk Removal:

Follow @WhiteGlovesJR and visit https://whiteglovesjunkremoval.com/.

