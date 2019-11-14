SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Australian Institute of Company Directors and Out Leadership are delighted to announce the launch of Quorum, the first LGBT+ board level initiative of its kind to take place in Australia. Quorum is a talent accelerator for LGBT+ directors and is the world’s most comprehensive database of top LGBT+ talent, providing potential candidates with first-rate training and networking opportunities.



Since launching in 2015, Quorum has held events around the world engaging senior business leaders, raising awareness of the under-representation of LGBT+ people on corporate boards, and connecting member companies with potential qualified board candidates. The global Quorum network has grown to over 900 senior LGBT executives and potential director candidates.

“The Australian Institute of Company Directors is pleased to partner with Out Leadership in its work to highlight the value of diversity in Australian boardrooms,” said Marcel Mol, AICD General Manager, Education, Australian Institute of Company Directors.

“At this year’s Out Leadership Summit in Sydney, we’re thrilled to officially launch our talent accelerator Quorum, which seeks to expand the global conversation around board diversity to include LGBT+ business leaders,” said Out Leadership Founder and Principal Todd Sears. “And we’re grateful to be doing so in partnership with the Australian Institute of Company Directors, which has already done so much to advance the Australian business community’s sense of what corporate boards might be able to accomplish when it comes to leading with values.”

The Quorum global program is made possible with the support of founding sponsor KPMG and is part of the programming for the 4th Annual Out Leadership Australian Summit. Since 2016, Out Leadership Summits have convened senior Australian LGBT+ directors, business leaders, and allies to discuss the business case for valuing differences at the boardroom table and consider forward-thinking advocacy.

The 2019 Annual Out Leadership Summit in Australia is hosted by Macquarie with additional support from HSBC, Dow and American Express. The summit is taking place in Sydney on November 13th & 14th. In addition to the launch of Quorum, the Summit includes a CEO and Board Leadership Dinner featuring a panel discussion and OutNEXT Salon, the only global talent development program for emerging LGBT+ executives. Out Leadership member companies have selected high-performing, high-potential, openly LGBT+ employees to participate.

Shemara Wikramanayake, CEO Macquarie Group, will participate on a panel discussion moderated by Todd Sears, Out Leadership Founder & Principal, targeted to C-Suite and senior business leaders in Australia. Also joining the panel are the Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG, Diane Herz, CEO at The Social Research Centre and Tim Ehinger EVP and Managing Counsel, International at American Express.

The event will include a cocktail reception, welcome remarks by Ms. Wikramanayake, followed by the panel discussion focused on the role CEO leadership plays in building diverse and socially inclusive workplaces.

ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF COMPANY DIRECTORS (AICD)

The Australian Institute of Company Directors is committed to strengthening society through world-class governance. We aim to be the independent and trusted voice of governance, building the capability of a community of leaders for the benefit of society. Our membership of more than 44,000 includes directors and senior leaders from business, government and the not-for-profit sectors. For further information, visit https://aicd.companydirectors.com.au/.

ABOUT MACQUARIE GROUP

Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 15,700 people globally. At 31 March 2019, Macquarie had assets under management of $391.4 billion. For further information, visit http://www.macquarie.com/.

ABOUT OUT LEADERSHIP

Out Leadership is a global LGBT business advisory that partners with the world’s most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBT equality forward. We believe that LGBT inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBT people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.

Comprised of 65 member firms from the financial services, technology, legal and insurance industries, and dedicated to cross-industry collaboration, Out Leadership is a certified B Corporation. Out Leadership operates two industry-specific business initiatives: Out on the Street and Out in Law, and three talent initiatives: Quorum, which aims to increase LGBT representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBT leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior level LGBT women in business.

For more information, please visit https://outleadership.com/

