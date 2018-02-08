The Cooksey Team Founder Michael Cooksey Recognized by Mortgage Professional America in 2018 Hot 100

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Cooksey Team, a top producing retail branch of Mid America Mortgage, Inc., announced today its founder Michael Cooksey has been honored by housing industry trade magazine Mortgage Professional America (MPA) on its 2018 Hot 100 list.



Michael Cooksey was one of 100 mortgage industry professionals selected by MPA magazine for the 2018 Hot 100. He was recognized for his role as founder of The Cooksey Team, one of Mid America Mortgage’s most successful branches, and his commitment to mentoring and developing the next generation of exemplary professionals in the mortgage community.

“Michael Cooksey is a shining example of excellence in lending entrepreneurship and branch management,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “He excels at transferring to branch staff his enthusiasm for lending and the skills he has developed over his 16 year career. As a result, The Cooksey Team enjoys an exceptionally positive and productive branch culture that was ranked among the ‘Best Places to Work’ by the Dallas Business Journal in 2017. We commend Michael on this well-deserved recognition.”

In five years, Michael Cooksey increased his branch’s footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and opened a branch in the Los Angeles area – expanding The Cooksey Team’s presence beyond Texas.

“Mid America has empowered me to build my branch, and in turn, I strive to empower my staff to achieve their maximum pontential,” Michael Cooksey said. “To be counted among the top of my industry peers for that very reason is truly an honor.”

MPA’s Hot 100 is in its sixth year and includes representatives from every sector of the housing industry. Winners are selected by the MPA editorial staff based on their acheivements over the past 12-month period. To view the full list, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=91568.

About The Cooksey Team:

Headquartered in Dallas, The Cooksey Team is a top performing retail branch of Texas-based lender Mid America Mortgage and has offices located throughout the North Texas and Los Angeles County areas.

With 16 years in the industry and nearly $1 billion in funded loans over the last five years with Mid America, Cooksey Team Founder Michael Cooksey brings the experience and knowledge needed to lead a successful mortgage transaction. Utilizing The CORE Training methodology, Michael has coached his own staff, as well as loan officers, brokers and real estate agents across the country, to become top producers. The Cooksey Team loan officers average six closings per month and $250,000 in annual income. In addition, the branch has increased its annual origination volume by nearly 50 percent year-over-year and is projected to achieve $350 million in volume in 2018. For more information on The Cooksey Team, visit http://cookseyteam.com.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®, is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that delivers an eight-minute application process, getting home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.

Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit http://www.midamericacareer.com/.

