The Cooksey Team Included in Dallas Business Journal’s ‘2018 Best Places to Work’

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Cooksey Team, a top producing retail branch of Mid America Mortgage, Inc., announced today it has been recognized for a second straight year by Dallas Business Journal as one of its “Best Places to Work.” The branch was one of only 100 companies recognized in this year’s list.



“Being recognized last year as one of the best places to work in the Dallas-Forth Worth area was truly an honor; to have it happen a second time reaffirms the approach we’ve taken in creating an entrepreneurial environment where our loan officers are empowered to succeed,” said Michael Cooksey, founder of The Cooksey Team. “This achievement doesn’t happen without our team of dedicated employees so I want to extend my sincerest thanks to them for making this possible.”

More than 500 companies entered Dallas Business Journal’s “2018 Best Places to Work” awards program, which is now in its 16th year of existence. According to the publication, “Each of these companies rose to the tops of their categories based on an indexed score created via employee responses to a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace.”

Companies were also ranked within their respective categories, and the results will be announced at an event at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, October 18.

About The Cooksey Team:

Headquartered in Dallas, The Cooksey Team is a top performing retail branch of Texas-based lender Mid America Mortgage and has offices located throughout the North Texas and Los Angeles County areas.

With 16 years in the industry and six years with Mid America, Cooksey Team Founder Michael Cooksey brings the experience and knowledge needed to lead a successful mortgage transaction. Utilizing The CORE Training methodology, Michael has coached his own staff, as well as loan officers, brokers and real estate agents across the country, to become top producers. The Cooksey Team loan officers average six closings per month and $250,000 in annual income. In addition, the branch has increased its annual origination volume by nearly 50 percent year-over-year and is projected to achieve $350 million in volume in 2018.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes. The company offers a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans.

