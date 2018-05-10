The Cooksey Team’s Brandon Findley Cracks the Top 200 of Best Mortgage Lenders’ 2018 List of Top Texas Loan Officers

DALLAS, Texas, May 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Cooksey Team, a top producing retail branch of Mid America Mortgage, Inc., announced today that Best Mortgage Lenders has ranked Cooksey Team loan officer (LO) Brandon Findley at No. 198 in Texas based on the total number of loans closed in 2017. Specializing in the Dallas market, Findley is also ranked No. 32 in Dallas, according to the list, which is published in conjunction with Ask a Lender and Scotsman Guide Media.



“As one of our more seasoned loan officers, Brandon continues to impress me with his dedication to customer service and ability to recommend loan products that deliver substantial savings to his clients,” said Michael Cooksey, founder of The Cooksey Team. “Dallas is an extremely competitive market, and we’re beyond thrilled to see Brandon achieve such success while still doing things the right way.”

Findley brings nearly 15 years of industry experience to his role at The Cooksey Team, which has enabled him to guide clients to their desired result in a smooth and professional manner. He has been recognized by both Five Star Professional in 2018 and D Magazine in 2016 as one of the top mortgage professionals in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, having helped more than 2,600 families purchase or refinance their home.

“Dallas is where I was born and raised, and it’s where I’ve chosen to raise my own family so bringing the dream of homeownership to others that love this area as much as I do is one of the most rewarding parts of my job,” Findley said. “Because there is no such thing as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ mortgage, I always try to put my clients first to ensure they receive the loan that’s going to help them meet their needs today and tomorrow.”

To learn more, visit http://findleyteam.com.

About The Cooksey Team:

Headquartered in Dallas, The Cooksey Team is a top performing retail branch of Texas-based lender Mid America Mortgage and has offices located throughout the North Texas and Los Angeles County areas.

With 16 years in the industry and nearly $1 billion in funded loans over the last five years with Mid America, Cooksey Team Founder Michael Cooksey brings the experience and knowledge needed to lead a successful mortgage transaction. Utilizing The CORE Training methodology, Michael has coached his own staff, as well as loan officers, brokers and real estate agents across the country, to become top producers.

The Cooksey Team loan officers average six closings per month and $250,000 in annual income. In addition, the branch has increased its annual origination volume by nearly 50 percent year-over-year and is projected to achieve $350 million in volume in 2018. For more information on The Cooksey Team, visit http://cookseyteam.com.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®, is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that delivers an eight-minute application process, getting home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.

Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit http://www.midamericacareer.com/.

