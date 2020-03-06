PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia hosted its fourth annual Leaders & Achievers Gala at the Philadelphia Country Club on March 4. This event provides critical resources for TFT of Greater Philadelphia to positively impact the lives of over 30,000 young people in the region, and to forward their mission of teaching life skills and core values through the game of golf.



PHOTO CAPTION: Head Coach Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson, former Eagle and First Tee of Greater Philadelphia Board Member Mike Quick, with First Tee students.

Doug Pederson, Head Coach of the Philadelphia Eagles gave the keynote speech. He talked about how his work and life align with the First Tee Nine Core Values: Honesty, Integrity, Sportsmanship, Respect, Confidence, Responsibility, Perseverance, Courtesy, and Judgement. “I think about what perseverance has meant in my life…you guys have witnessed it with our team,” commented Pederson. “It taught me that hard work does pay off.”

Over 320 guests attended the event. Guests included current and past First Tee students, Doug and Jeannie Pederson, John Clark NBC10, Mike Quick (First Tee Board Member), Fred Baxter (former NFL player and First Tee coach) and Beasley Reece (broadcaster, NFL player and president of NFL Alumni Association), Mark Peterson (the Executive Director of the Golf Association of Philadelphia) and Mike Bucci (former Major League Baseball player and First Tee Coach).

The First Tee is a youth development organization that introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to young people. They positively impact the lives of kids by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

“An event like this allows us to increase the number of kids we serve each year,” commented Bill Hyndman, Executive Director of The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia. “In the last year we went from serving 19,000 kids to 30,000 kids. That can only be done with the kind of support an event like this provides.”

