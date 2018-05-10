The High Cost Of Not Getting It Right

When you’re creating quality products for your customers, you have to look at the integrity of the parts, the labor that goes into it, and everything else. If you don’t get something right, it comes at a high cost. Your customers have high expectations, which means you can’t risk putting anything to chance.

If you’re creating all of your own parts, you check your quality. A quality inspection should be done on a regular basis to ensure that everything is the way you want it.

If you’re depending on a manufacturer to produce some or all of your parts, it’s critical that you work with someone who has a high standard for quality. If you don’t, the consequences could be dire.

Problems with Quality

If there are problems with quality due to your contract manufacturer not getting things right, it can result in you having to spend more money. You may have to spend more money on materials, labor, packaging, and all sorts of other things. Problems with quality, if they make it to your end-user, may also damage your brand. All it takes is one unhappy customer to leave a bad review.

Your goal should be to make sure that quality is maintained throughout the entire process. This means looking at the materials that are used, the type of equipment that is in place, as well as identifying the quality control procedures that are in place. If a company isn’t willing to review their QA procedures with you, it’s likely that they don’t have any in place. It also means that you should re-think who you’re doing business with.

Delays in Production

If there is any kind of delay in production, consider what that’s going to do to your deadlines. You may not have the product that you need for specific holidays or for specific customers. As such, you may take a significant hit in your revenue – one that you can’t afford.

There may be delays in production because of enforcing quality control on a manufacturer since they’re not doing it on their own. It may also be as a result of the poor operations in place with the manufacturer. Either way, you’re the one who ultimately has to deal with the problems which arise when something is not getting done right.

Shipping Damages

You also have to take shipping damages into consideration. If you have a manufacturer that isn’t packaging and shipping everything appropriately, you could end up opening boxes of broken items. Depending on how your contract is written, it might be an expense that you have to deal with on your own. How much would it cost you to have cases worth of product replaced?

If you work with a manufacturer who prides themselves on quality, you can be sure that the products are not only made to your specifications but also shipped with care. It will allow you to rest easy knowing that the products will be delivered on time and in good condition so that you can then take it to the next level. Whether the products are then ready to go to your customers or you mix the parts with your own parts, you need to know that they’re capable of doing the job.

There’s a high cost of not getting things right. It’s the cost of the products as well as your reputation. This is all the more reason to ensure you have a reliable manufacturer to work with.

A successful product launch is based on choosing a contract manufacturer who provides you with experience, integrity, and results. Contact Proto Plastics today to learn more about custom plastic injection-molded parts and assemblies.

