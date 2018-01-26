The IRS Lien and Levy Holiday is over – If you owe back taxes, notices are coming again and soon

STUART, Fla., Jan. 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After a temporary break during the hurricanes and the holidays, the Liens, Levies and Garnishments that were held back by the IRS are starting again and will be en route to your mailbox to those that owe back taxes, says Jeffrey Schneider EA, CTRS, NTPI Fellow, and principal at SFS Tax Problem Solutions.



Whether you are a taxpayer that owes federal and state income taxes or are looking for an expert guest for TV, radio or print, Schneider – Author of “Now What? I Got A Tax Notice From The IRS. Help!” (ISBN: 978-0692997154; Feb. 2018) – has the knowledge, credentials and ability to help define and deconstruct the scary and confusing letters that land in your mailbox from the IRS.

Whether you would like a better understanding about the notices, the rights and the actions that the IRS can take or if you are looking for assistance with reducing the amount of a tax debt, filing a back-tax return or preparing a tax settlement by negotiating offers in compromise and filing installment agreements, Schneider can help with the answers.

“The moment you pull an IRS Notice from your mailbox, you need to open it and call an Enrolled Agent immediately,” says Jeffrey Schneider, Enrolled Agent, Certified Tax Resolution Specialist and NTPI Fellow at SFS Tax Problem Solutions.

Schneider also explains how getting notices should not be as life threatening as you may think. “There is life, sanity and even money after receiving a notice. You have choices and you do have some control. The IRS is not always correct! Even if you owe more than you can pay, there are other options.”

Taxpayers who owe federal and state income taxes and are petrified of dealing with the Internal Revenue Service can get help from SFS Tax Problem Solutions. “Our clients never meet with the IRS on their own,” says Schneider.

About Jeffrey Schneider:

Jeffrey Schneider EA, CTRS, NTPI Fellow has the knowledge and expertise to help you reach a favorable outcome with the IRS – whether you need assistance with reducing the amount of your tax debt, filing a back tax return, or preparing a tax settlement by negotiating offers in compromise and filing installment agreements.

He is a Fellow of the National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI), a Past President of the Florida Society of Enrolled Agents, the Palm Beach Chapter and Treasure Coast Chapter of the Florida Society of Enrolled Agents and a Director on the Board of the National Society of Enrolled Agents (NSEA). Schneider was recently appointed to the Office of Professional Responsibility subgroup on the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC).

