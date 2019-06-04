The Joy Factory Launches New Industrial Cases for Surface Go

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Joy Factory, Inc. announced today that it is launching two new rugged cases to expand its aXtion line of tablet cases. These cases are specifically designed for the Surface Go. As a proud Microsoft Designed for Surface Partner, The Joy Factory is committed to designing products that will enhance the user’s experience in the most effortless way.



The Joy Factory has once again set the standard by developing durable and reliable technology to protect a business’ tablet investment across various regulated industries.

The aXtion Pro MP (CWM409MP) for Surface Go is the first of its kind. This fully enclosed and industrial grade case indisputably protects the tablet in rough and unpredictable environments. The Joy Factory’s innovative team designed the CWM409MP, in accordance with the “Designed for Surface” program guidelines and specifications, to be the first fully enclosed waterproof (IP68) case on the market that also meets MIL-STD-810G military durability standards. The built-in heavy-duty screen protector along with port and button covers fully protects the tablet from dust, debris and liquids. This innovative solution can go across all industrial fields from warehouse and construction sites to manufacturing production lines.

Specially designed with The Joy Factory’s new proprietary ThermoDefend™ heat dissipating technology, this rugged case keeps the Surface Go at peak performance capabilities at 25 degrees Celsius so that users can get the job done without fear of their device overheating.

This revolutionary case will protect a business’ tablet investment while providing unrestricted mobility to any workforce with the built-in aXtion VESA MP Module. The module includes MagConnect technology for quick and easy attachment and removal with any MagConnect mount, a non-slip kickstand to conveniently position the Surface Go anywhere and a built-in rotating adjustable hand strap to hold the device without sacrificing comfort for productivity. The CWM409MP empowers and enables the mobile workforce wherever they go.

“When you are in high traffic areas, there is a possibility for a tablet to endure a lot of bumps, drops, scrapes or even potential damage. This new case for the Surface Go is going to fully protect the tablet all around in the toughest of terrains or hazardous environments,” said Miranda Su, Executive Vice President at The Joy Factory.

Users in the healthcare fields can further enhance their tablet experience with the aXtion Pro MPA (CWM408 MPA). In addition to all the protective features of the aXtion Pro MP, this healthcare grade case takes it one innovative step further. The entire case is infused with antimicrobial agent IonPure®, which helps with the prevention of bacteria and mold growth on the case’s surface. For healthcare professionals, the CWM408MPA is the reliable solution to meet most federal cleaning regulations necessary in both healthcare facilities and environments.

The CWM408MPA is the result of combining functional and armored features together to keep the Surface Go protected while moving between patient rooms, nurse stations, doctor’s offices and hospital floors. With ThermoDefend™ heat dissipating technology, users gain the benefits of peak performance capability all in a fully enclosed certified and IP-rated case.

Like the CWM409MP, the CWM408MPA has a built-in aXtion VESA MP Module with MagConnect technology that allows users to mount the Surface Go with any compatible MagConnect mount for reliable hands-free positioning and display. Safeguard your Surface Go in any work environment with the CWM408MPA without sacrificing superior protective features and easy accessibility.

The CWM409MP will be available Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The CWA408MPA will be available at the end of June.

About the Joy Factory:

The Joy Factory, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a global manufacturer of leading tablet mounting, cases, enclosures, kiosks and mobility accessory products that have been enhancing the human interaction with digital devices for nearly a decade. The Joy Factory has quickly become an essential rugged solution provider for a wide variety of industries such as manufacturing, hospitality, education, transportation, healthcare, government, exhibition and retail.

The company’s name is derived from the definition of Joy: the emotion of great delight or happiness caused by something exceptionally good or satisfying. This is the driving philosophy behind the company’s commitment to creating an elite class of digital companion products that bridge today’s complex technology and the environment in which they are utilized.

The company was founded by a team of gadget fanatics and designers with more than 50 years of expertise in the technology and electronics sectors and was named an International CES Innovations “2016 Design and Engineering Awards Honoree” and as one of the “Top 5 Mobile Case Brands” in About.com Reader’s Choice Awards.

Additional information is available at https://www.thejoyfactory.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/thejoyfactory.

