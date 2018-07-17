The Kelly Automotive Group donates $15,000 to support education and scholarship in the Lehigh Valley

EMMAUS, Pa., July 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Kelly Automotive Group contributed $15,000 to DeSales University to support education and scholarship in the Lehigh Valley. This year, Kelly Automotive group was The Chairman’s Sponsor for the DeSales University charity golf tournament.



97 percent of DeSales students receive some form of financial aid or scholarship, most are from the Lehigh Valley, and many would have difficulty-attending DeSales without the support.

This year the event raised over $125,000 this year to benefit financial aid.

Kelly Automotive Group, 536 State Avenue, Emmaus, PA 18049.

* Web image caption: Pictured, Bob Kelly & Lorraine Kelly of Kelly Automotive Group and Rev. Jim Greenfield, President of DeSales University.

