FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The outpatient Audiology Clinic at The Learning Center for the Deaf has achieved two significant milestones, increasing access to their comprehensive audiological and hearing aid services for children and adults. The Audiology Clinic has been credentialed as a MassHealth provider, and is now serving members of the community—students, staff, families and MetroWest residents—who have cochlear implants.



“Our outpatient Audiology Clinic serves adults and children alike, from within our programs, and across the region,” explained Lydia Colon, Director of Audiology. “Until recently, it was challenging for families and individuals on MassHealth to find approved audiology providers for services like ours. We are delighted to be able to support these families and individuals. We are also thrilled to be able to service cochlear implants right here in Framingham, eliminating the need to drive to Boston or Worcester and minimizing lost school, work, and/or personal time. We also offer free onsite parking!”

TLC’s Audiology Clinic provides comprehensive audiological and hearing aid services to the MetroWest community and beyond. The clinic was recently awarded the 2019 Best of the Best MetroWest Award for Audiology services in the area. Services include complete diagnostic hearing tests, analysis of middle ear function, and hearing aid consultations, including sales, fittings, service, and repairs. Our expert, award-winning audiologists are fluent in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language. Currently, we accept most commercial and public insurances, including Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Harvard Pilgrim, Tufts, United Healthcare, Humana, Tufts Medicaid, and MassHealth.

If you or a family member would like to schedule an appointment, please call 508-875-4559 or email audiology@tlcdeaf.org to set up a consultation. All proceeds from services provided and products sold benefit the children and families served by TLC.

About The Learning Center for the Deaf:

Selected in 2019 as Outstanding Organization of the Year by the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is a nationally-recognized leader in educational, therapeutic, and community services for deaf and hard of hearing children and adults. TLC is the largest provider of services to deaf and hard of hearing children and adults in New England, and one of the largest private employers of Deaf individuals in the State of Massachusetts.

The organization honors and celebrates Deaf culture through bilingual-bicultural education; linguistically accessible and culturally-responsive service provision; ASL classes for the community; audiology and hearing aid services; public school consultation; professional research, training, and scholarship; Deaf community events; interpreting services, and a Deaf Cultural Center.

For more information on consultation, education, interpreting, audiology, assessment, research and behavioral health services, visit https://www.tlcdeaf.org/.

